'Blindspot: Tulsa Burning' captures NAACP Image Award

“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning” won an NAACP Image Award for outstanding podcast in the “news and information” category. The podcast is a co-production of The History Channel and WNYC Studios in collaboration with KOSU and Focus Black Oklahoma.
The NAACP has announced various winners this week in advance of the NAACP Image Award telecast, which will air Saturday on BET.
“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning” delves into the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre and the destruction of the Greenwood District.
“In six episodes, ‘Blindspot: Tulsa Burning’ tells the story of a thriving neighborhood that attackers set on fire, and the scars that remain 100 years later,” said a description for the podcast. “We consider the life of this remarkable 35 blocks of Tulsa through the stories of the survivors, descendants and inheritors of that legacy.”
Jimmie Tramel
Scene Writer
I cover pop culture and work as a feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, I have written books about former OU coach Barry Switzer and former OSU coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389
