Blake Shelton compliments music artist from Tishomingo

Oklahoma music artist Jeremy Studdard got a social media shout-out from a country music superstar before a CD release scheduled at 8 p.m. Saturday, March 13, at Track 5 inside the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tulsa.

Tweeted Blake Shelton: “Some incredible music coming out of Tishomingo, Oklahoma! Y’all gotta hear Jeremy Studdard’s new album! No kidding it’s good stuff!”

Shelton tagged Studdard in the tweet and included a link to Studdard’s album, “On My Own.”

Studdard responded: “This means so much to me @blakeshelton! THANK YOU! #countrymusic #oklahoma”

Studdard is the former lead singer of the Jackson Tillman Band, which he fronted for six years before going solo. His debut album was produced by Casey Wood and recorded at the Insanery in Nashville.

