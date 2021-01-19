 Skip to main content
Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley to host Grand Ole Opry 95th anniversary TV special

Brad Paisley Blake Shelton Grand Ole Opry

Brad Paisley and Blake Shelton will host a 95th anniversary salute to the Grand Ole Opry on NBC. Chris Hollo/for Grand Ole Opry

 Chris Hollo/for Grand Ole Opry

Oklahoma country music superstar Blake Shelton will join fellow Grand Ole Opry member Brad Paisley in co-hosting “Grand Ole Opry: 95 Years of Country Music,” a Feb. 14 NBC special that will honor the iconic Nashville show and the country stars that call it home.

Paisley will celebrate his 20th anniversary as a Grand Ole Opry member during the week of the special. Shelton is marking 10 years as a member.

The special will bring together artists from across generations who share a passion and reverence for the Opry. Country music stars will perform their biggest hits and cover classics from some of the Opry’s most famous members.

Also, the Opry will open its archives that span a period of over nine decades and include interviews, performances and appearances by country artists in all stages of their careers.

