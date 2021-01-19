Blake Shelton, Brad Paisley hosting Grand Ole Opry 95th anniversary TV special

This brindle beauty is more than ready to bust out of the shelter and into a loving foster or forever home. She dreams of a life of comforts, snacks and love from her human family. At the shelter, she's become a staff favorite and can often be found out in our field on a walk, attempting to wedge herself into a lap while staff does computer work or showing off her training skills in the yard!
Elaine has got the petite back end, deep chest and energy typical of a boxer! She says the scales lie and often squeezes herself into a basket, bed or human lap sized for a much smaller dog than she. Her hilarious antics are sure to keep any family laughing. She enjoys running, jumping and lounging in the pool! She's so excited to be with her people that she jumps high into the air to smooch your face! While many think it's adorable, it would likely be too much for young children.
Elaine can be quite vocal when initially left alone in her kennel. She loves her people and doesn't want to see them go. For this reason, apartment homes might not be a great fit. Her new family will need to take some time off to help her settle in and feel comfortable in her new home before they leave her alone. Our TSPCA trainer can talk them through how to set sweet Elaine up for success!
Elaine has gone to dog parks and done well but can be a bit overwhelming one-on-one so would need a tolerable or mellow canine sibling in a home. We also believe she'd be more than happy to be a spoiled only dog!
Elaine is a boxer mix. She is about 2 years old and weighs 45 pounds. She has been spayed, vaccinated, heart worm tested (negative), microchipped, and is current on parasite prevention.
HOW TO ADOPT ELAINE
The Tulsa SPCA is currently operating on an appointment-only basis.
• Visit tulsaspca.org/adoptable-dogs. Click on her profile and use the orange "Interested in this animal? Click here!" button to apply to adopt.
• If you're approved, we'll contact you to finalize the paperwork, collect payment and arrange an appointment for your drive-thru adoption.
