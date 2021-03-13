Bixby food truck event to help feed kids in need

Some of Tulsa’s most popular food trucks will travel to Bixby’s Charley Young Park, 50 W. Dawes Ave., for the first Food Trucks for Kids event from 5-8 p.m. March 25.

The event is sponsored by the Bixby Outreach Center, which runs the Summer Meals for Kids program, to ensure that all children in the community who are dealing with food insecurity have breakfast, lunch and snacks throughout the summer months.

The participating trucks will donate 20% of their sales to the Bixby Outreach Center to help fund this program.

The trucks taking part will be Calaveras Mexican Food, Andolini’s Pizza, Hot Mess BBQ and Not Your Grandma’s Cupcakes.

The evening will also include lawn games and live music from the band Western Horn, with special guest Denise Hoey.

The Bixby Outreach Center plans to hold similar events in April and May. For more information: bixbyoutreach.org.

