The Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 is part of the comic book series Bitter Root, named best ongoing series at the 2020 Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards. Courtesy Image Comics

Bitter Root, a comic book series connected to the Tulsa Race Massacre of 1921 and other historical events, has won the comic book equivalent of an Oscar.

The Will Eisner Comic Industry Awards are presented annually at San Diego Comic-Con, which was only a streamed event in 2020 due to the pandemic. Eisner Award winners were announced over the weekend and the honorees included Bitter Root, which was named best ongoing series.

The creative team on Bitter Root is David F. Walker, Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene.

“Very honored to have Bitter Root win the 2020 Eisner Award,” said Walker in a Twitter post. “Thanks to my creative partners Chuck Brown and Sanford Greene for taking me on this journey. Thanks to everyone who voted for Bitter Root.”

“We won,” Greene tweeted. “Thank you all!”

Walker was interviewed about the series for a Tulsa World story published March 8. The series has been optioned for film. The series is published by Image Comics, the company that provided a launching pad for “The Walking Dead.”

Bitter Root focuses on an African-American family that fights a never-ending battle to combat and extinguish monsters born out of racism, intolerance and hate. Contact a local comic shop if you are interested in getting the series.

Tulsa Race Massacre: This is what happened in Tulsa in 1921

Scene Writer

Jimmie is a pop culture and feature writer at the Tulsa World. A former Oklahoma sports writer of the year, he has written books about former Oklahoma football coach Barry Switzer and former Oklahoma State football coach Pat Jones. Phone: 918-581-8389

