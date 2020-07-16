Tulsa’s Bill Hader has been recognized for his work as a mental health advocate.
The Child Mind Institute announced the honorees for the organization’s sixth annual Change Maker Awards. Among them is Hader, who received the 2020 Champion Award.
“Thank you to the Child Mind Institute,” Hader said in a news release that announced honorees. “I’ve gotten more recognition from the (Child Mind Institute #MyYoungerSelf campaign) video than pretty much anything else I’ve done.”
Hader said people come up to him now and mention the video, which talks about his struggles with anxiety, rather than, for instance, his Stefan character on “Saturday Night Live.” He said that makes him incredibly proud.
“I’m happy that I can talk about these things and be public with it and that it helps people,” he said.
In the four-minute video, available on on YouTube, Hader talked about how he has dealt with anxiety his whole life. As a kid, big tests or getting on school buses by himself were among things that triggered anxiety.
“There was always a little voice in my head telling me ‘here all the things that could go wrong.’” he said. “When you get older, that sticks around.”
Hader said he didn’t try to do anything about it until he was in his mid-30s, when anxiety was affecting his job as a performer on live television.
“I loved my job, so I was going to figure out how to deal with this, he said.
Hader learned that anxiety doesn’t really go away, but you can learn to manage it.
The Change Maker Awards celebrate people and organizations creating real, meaningful change for children who struggle with mental health and learning disorders. An in-person award ceremony was previously scheduled to take place at Carnegie Hall but has been indefinitely postponed due to COVID-19.
Other honorees include Kenneth Cole (2020 Visionary Award), The National Alliance on Mental Illness (2020 Outstanding Organization Award) and Erika’s Lighthouse (2020 Community Builder Award).
“The work and advocacy done by each of the 2020 Change Maker Awards recipients is helping to make an important difference in the lives of many children who struggle every day,” Child Mind Institute president and medical director Harold S. Koplewicz said. “During these unprecedented times, it’s more important than ever to shine a light on the challenges these children and their families are facing and work to provide them with the support and services they need.”
The Child Mind Institute is an independent, national non-profit dedicated to transforming the lives of children and families struggling with mental health and learning disorders. Learn more at childmind.org.