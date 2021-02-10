Biga, White Lion in Tulsa to host Valentine's Day dinners

Biga Restaurant, 4329 S. Peoria Ave., will be serving a special three-course dinner in honor of Valentine's Day.
One has a choice of pasta e fagioli soup, baked meatballs, spicy shrimp and chickpeas, or one of three salads — Caprese; an apple, walnut and dried cherry salad with a sherry-mustard vinaigrette; or a fried calamari Caesar salad — as an appetizer.
Entree choices are butternut squash ravioli with sage butter; lobster ravioli alla vodka; sea scallops with spinach gnocchi and Parmesan cream; sear halibut piccata; roasted salmon with spinach and roasted cherry tomatoes; chicken breast stuffed with goat cheese, walnuts and dried cherries; veal scallopini with mushrooms, Marsala wine and thyme; braised beef short ribs with mashed potatoes; or a seared 8-ounce filet of beef with wild mushroom sauce.
For dessert, there will be frozen lemon zabaglione, New York-style cheesecake, chocolate cloud, raspberry sorbetto and tiramisu.
The dinner will be served from 5-9 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 14, and cost in $50 per person. For reservations: 918-743-2442, bigaitalianrestaurant.com.
The White Lion Pub, 6927 S. Canton Ave., will carry on with its tradition of hosting a Valentine's Day dinner. Two seatings are available, at 5:30 p.m. and 8 p.m.
The menu will start with a Caesar salad, followed by a choice of chicken en croûte, beef Wellington or crab cakes, accompanied by potatoes and vegetables. Dessert can be either strawberries and cream or warm chocolate cake. A complimentary glass of champagne is included.
Cost is $33.95 per person (tax, gratuity and additional beverages not included). To reserve a seat, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.
Firehouse Subs offers free Valentine's dessert
Firehouse Subs, which has locations in Tulsa and Broken Arrow, is offering a free dessert for Valentine's Day by entering the promo code LOVE when ordering through the restaurant's app. The offer is good through end of business day Sunday, Feb. 14.
One potential entree to order is the Everything Hook and Ladder sub, which is available for a limited time. It is made with cream cheese, smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and deli mustard on a sub roll coated with "everything bagel" seasoning. For more, go to firehousesubs.com.