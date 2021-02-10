Biga, White Lion in Tulsa to host Valentine's Day dinners

The menu will start with a Caesar salad, followed by a choice of chicken en croûte, beef Wellington or crab cakes, accompanied by potatoes and vegetables. Dessert can be either strawberries and cream or warm chocolate cake. A complimentary glass of champagne is included.

Cost is $33.95 per person (tax, gratuity and additional beverages not included). To reserve a seat, call 918-491-6533 after 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday.

Firehouse Subs offers free Valentine's dessert

Firehouse Subs, which has locations in Tulsa and Broken Arrow, is offering a free dessert for Valentine's Day by entering the promo code LOVE when ordering through the restaurant's app. The offer is good through end of business day Sunday, Feb. 14.

One potential entree to order is the Everything Hook and Ladder sub, which is available for a limited time. It is made with cream cheese, smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham, Monterey Jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion and deli mustard on a sub roll coated with "everything bagel" seasoning. For more, go to firehousesubs.com.

What the Ale: Beer of the Week, Vanessa House Beer Co.'s Slush Fund