Betting site suggests Hanson brothers could be characters on 'The Masked Singer'

Brothers from the Tulsa-based music group Hanson could be among performers during the current season of the Fox series “The Masked Singer,” according to speculation from the betting aggregator site US-Bookies.com.

A news release for the site said brothers from Hanson have 4/6 odds (60% implied probability) of being the Russian Doll characters, followed by Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay follow at 4/1 (20%).

“With (the debut) performance revealing that it’s actually multiple singers, oddsmakers were quick to suggest that the famous pop trio Hanson were the most likely to be under the masks,” the news release said. “In fact, Hanson being Russian Doll is currently the most likely identity of this season’s contestants.”

Other masked characters in season five are Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Piglet, Seashell, Raccoon and Robopine. Tulsan Gary Busey was given the fourth-best odds of being the Raccoon.