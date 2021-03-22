 Skip to main content
Betting site suggests Hanson brothers could be characters on 'The Masked Singer'

Betting site suggests Hanson brothers could be characters on 'The Masked Singer'

Russian dolls, masked singer

Russian dolls are among singers during the current season of Fox' "The Masked Singer." Who is inside the dolls? Could it be a couple of lads from Tulsa? Michael Becker/FOX.

 Michael Becker, FOX

Brothers from the Tulsa-based music group Hanson could be among performers during the current season of the Fox series “The Masked Singer,” according to speculation from the betting aggregator site US-Bookies.com.

A news release for the site said brothers from Hanson have 4/6 odds (60% implied probability) of being the Russian Doll characters, followed by Dan Smyers and Shay Mooney of Dan + Shay follow at 4/1 (20%).

“With (the debut) performance revealing that it’s actually multiple singers, oddsmakers were quick to suggest that the famous pop trio Hanson were the most likely to be under the masks,” the news release said. “In fact, Hanson being Russian Doll is currently the most likely identity of this season’s contestants.”

Check out this video to see if you agree.

Other masked characters in season five are Black Swan, Grandpa Monster, Chameleon, Piglet, Seashell, Raccoon and Robopine. Tulsan Gary Busey was given the fourth-best odds of being the Raccoon.

The release was accompanied by a disclaimer that the odds are for illustrative purposes only, as wagering on such props is not legal in any U.S. state.

“The Masked Singer” airs 7 p.m. Wednesdays on Fox.

jimmie.tramel@tulsaworld.com

