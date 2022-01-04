Best restaurants of 2021: Saffron brings Mediterranean to midtown Tulsa

“We originally planned to run both restaurants,” Afshari said. “But then came the pandemic, where we had to shut down just a couple of weeks after we had opened. Once we were able to reopen, we knew there was no way we could run both places the way they should be, so we sold Shish Kabobs.

“Besides,” Afshari said, “it had always been my dream to have a big restaurant, that had room for lots of people. We could only seat about 30 at Shish Kabobs. And I wanted to have a bigger menu. Things like the walnut stew would be a special at the old place, and everyone kept asking for it. So now it’s part of the regular menu.”

While fans of Shish Kabobs will find a number of old favorites at Saffron, Afshari also offers more upscale entrees, including salmon sabzipolo, a salmon fillet dusted with Mediterranean seasonings and grilled; and zereshk polo, saffron-flavored braised chicken, served over barberry rice, and garnished with pistachios and almonds.

The Afshari family has also made over the space with a decor that is perhaps meant to evoke a desert oasis, with black tables and dark brown chairs juxtaposed against sand-colored floor tiles and soft khaki-green walls and pale gray banquettes. Bottles of hand sanitizer are on certain tables for the patron’s use.