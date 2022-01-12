Best restaurants of 2021: La Tertulia captures the taste, atmosphere of New Mexico

The carne adovada was the star of the plate, both on its own and as the filling in the tamale, where the sweetness of the firm, tasty masa balanced the spice of the filling. The enchilada, filled with chicken, was good, but I found the poblano of the chili relleno strangely bitter, and its coating disintegrated under the blanket of undeniably flavorful green and red salsas.

We went with the carne asada and soft corn tortilla for the taco, which should be eaten first, as the tortilla’s structural integrity is quickly compromised from the sauces on the plate. The meat had a bit of chew to it, but otherwise it was enjoyable.

Our server, Darren, recommended the sopapillas (75 cents each) — not for dessert, as is usually the purpose for these pillows of fry bread, but as a way to sop up sauce or clean the palate.

One receives a bowl of deep maroon salsa and a bowl of hearty chips at the start; the color of the salsa should be a bit of a warning, as it packs a healthy dose of lip-tingling heat.