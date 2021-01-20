Behind the music: Tulsa disc jockeys tackle questions about their profession for National DJ Day

National Disc Jockey Day is celebrated annually every Jan. 20.
Prior to National Disc Jockey Day 2021, the Tulsa World recruited a panel of past and present radio DJs to answer questions about their profession.
Taking part in the panel: Former Tulsa DJs Billy Parker and Mary Stone, plus longtime DJs Mel Myers (92.9 The Drive), Aaron Bernard (105.3 KJAMZ), Wavy Davy Michaels (92.9 The Drive) and "The Hoot Owl" Jim Jefferies (Big Country 99.5 KXBL).
What made you want a career in radio?
Michaels: I have always loved music and started playing guitar at about 14 years old. I was playing in a very good rock band. The band was pretty popular. We played gigs almost every Friday and Saturday night and occasionally during the week at clubs. When I realized that I was probably not going to make a great living playing music — only a few do — and that I needed to find a real job, my older brother was working in radio so I thought being a DJ would be a great way to make a decent living and allow me to be around music. Radio also afforded me the time to continue playing in the band. Here I am almost 45 years later.
Myers: It was a combination of things, but a few of the more influential events include: 1. Learning to use my own record player at the age of 3. 2. Listening to the great WLS in Chicago while my family lived there, and even later when we moved to Arkansas. I'm so glad the WLS signal shot loud and clear down south after dark! 3. Winning a free pizza coupon in a radio giveaway and getting to go inside a real radio station to pick it up. 4. Sitting in my room and playing records was always enjoyable. Once I realized I could get paid to do it, I was ready for radio!
Bernard: To me, that came out of growing up and listening to radio as a kid, specifically around the time of junior high school and definitely into high school. I’m originally from New York, so I grew up listening to New York radio when personalities were really, really big and voices and things like that were really, really big and drew your attention and drew you in to listening to the radio. Those were kind of like the staples of my growing up and pastimes, and it was something I thought I would like to learn how to do or something I would be interested in finding out more about.
Stone: I started as a major in theater. I wanted to be an actress and did plays in high school and college. When I transferred colleges, I didn’t care for some of the classes for theater. I discovered my college had a 10-watt radio station and offered classes in broadcasting. I met with the department head and toured the station and met some of the students who were on-air. I decided then to switch majors and focus on radio instead of theater. Also, it was much easier (for me) to be on the radio than go on auditions for acting jobs. My college offered a radio internship too and I was selected.
Jefferies: (I decided) as a kid listening to WLS-AM in Chicago. I was just fascinated imagining what the DJ looked like, the listeners, choice of music. Theater of the mind.
Parker: At a young age, about 14 years of age, I was excited about the music business and I was excited about country music definitely and I used to "play" country radio before I ever hit radio and read the commercials and everything and acted like I was on radio long before I ever became a DJ.
Is there a song that’s never going to leave your head, and if so, what is it?
Bernard: There are probably a lot of those. I go directly to like classic songs I remember growing up that were staples on the radio all the time and I would hear them, whether it was like the Eagles’ “Hotel California” or “Stairway to Heaven” by Led Zeppelin. Either one of those songs are songs that will always remain.
Parker: “He Stopped Loving Her Today,” George Jones.
Jefferies: Johnny Cash, “Ring of Fire.”
Myers: They come and go. Tom Petty’s “Don’t Do Me Like That” was stuck in my head for a few days recently, but it left. Oh wait. There it is again. Thanks for raising the topic.
Michaels: There have been several over the years. Usually the top-40 bubblegum stuff was hard to shake ... from the early days: The Archies’ “Sugar Sugar,” Terry Jacks’ “Seasons in the Sun,” Carl Douglas’ “Kung Fu Fighting,” Debby Boone’s “You Light Up My Life,” Lipps, Inc’s “Funkytown.” ... You get the picture. I can make them go away by playing a good song to cleanse the palate!
Stone: The Who, “Squeeze Box.” Great beat. It’s a rhythm, hand-clapping song.
Is there a song you got tired of playing?
Stone: Anything that had more programming rotation from other songs! (Due to popularity, selected by the program and music directors.)
Parker: You know, as long as the people were requesting it, I never really got tired of playing any particular song. As long as the people liked it and they requested it, I let them be the judge.
Michaels: Disco-era Bee Gees. At one time — ‘77 or ‘78 — the Bee Gees had performed or written seven songs out of the top 10. I like their stuff from the early, early days but still have to change the station when “Night Fever” comes on.
Jefferies: “Convoy,” C.W. McCall.
Myers: “Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer.” I became burned out on that one the very first year of release. Since it was originally put out by an independent label with few connections, the record wasn’t readily available in stores. People couldn’t buy a copy and listen until they got their fill. Their only source to hear it was radio. We’d play it, and immediately the phones would light up with people wanting to hear it again.
Bernard: That’s kind of a tough one because there have probably been quite a few that I didn’t really prefer, but they were in our rotation that we had to keep playing. Probably the best one that comes to mind working at a hip-hop R&B station was when “Laffy Taffy” first came out from D4L. I think I got tired of that pretty quickly.
What’s the best quality a good DJ should have?
Myers: Relatability.
Bernard: I would venture to say personality, especially like for radio DJs — to be able to have an entertaining quality about you, something about your personality that draws people in that people can identify with and lock on to.
Stone: To have personality and to be able to know you’re talking to an audience even when you don’t see them.
Parker: Sensibility and to be able to know what people feel and what people like.
Michaels: It totally depends on what type of show the company wants. Generally, a quick wit, love of the music and connection to your community.
Jefferies: Allowing their personality to translate over the microphone. As radio evolved, there came a time when DJs were given cards of what to read and say. It sounded so contrived, and we weren’t allowed to deviate from that. Now we’re allowed to be ourselves but still communicate pertinent information about the radio station and community.
Is there a day from your DJ career that sticks out above all the rest?
Bernard: I would probably have to say the opportunity to interview a celebrity or a musician that really was an impacting individual to me. Over the years, I have had the opportunity to have some pretty cool days like that. One of the real ones that comes to mind in retrospect now is I got a chance to interview Alicia Keys right before her first album came out, before she “became” Alicia Keys.
Jefferies: Probably the day I met Merle Haggard in person and spent quite a long time talking to him. First, he was shorter than I thought but bigger than life. I could see his mind churning, not only when I was talking to him, but interacting with other folks and on stage. No wonder he was a terrific country songwriter and voice.
Michaels: The day Elvis died, the day John Lennon was murdered and the day of the Oklahoma City bombing come to mind. It’s hard to pick just one.
Stone: The Who concert (in 1979) in Cincinnati sticks out where people lost their lives due to general admission seating and they got trampled trying to get in to get prime seats. I worked that night on-air so the other DJs and station staff could take the station bus to go to that show.
Parker: I think probably the best thing that sticks out with me is when Cal Smith called me and I was on the air and wanted me to take his place as a Texas Troubadour. ... It was an exciting time. I didn’t make a decision right at that time, but we came home and talked it over with the wife and made a decision.
Myers: The first day, or actually, night. Mostly what I had to do was punch buttons and play commercials when the high school play-by-play basketball announcer called for a break, but before the game, there was a 12-minute segment where I intro-ed a few records and filled time. Even though it was something I always wanted to do, I was terrified of the fact that people were listening, and I could do something stupid at any minute. I still feel that way sometimes.
The public stereotype of a DJ is probably formed from TV depictions — you report for your shift and play records you want to play. How is being a DJ different than the stereotype?
Myers: Much like the stereotype, I sit in a chair in front of a mic with headphones on my head and host several hours of music, but I’m not there to force my personal taste on others. At 92.9 The Drive, the music library has been curated and is sequenced based on direct Tulsa-area listener input, so the selection is entirely classic hits that people in Oklahoma love. That’s a major reason I decided to join 92.9. I like playing songs that Oklahoma people love, so in a way, I am playing the records I want to play.
Bernard: I think there’s a lot more work that goes into it that people don’t see. If you’ve never been to a radio station before, you probably don’t have a real view of what actually goes on behind the scenes and all the things an on-air personality is responsible for during the time that they are on the air that you don’t see. You just hear their voice.
Jefferies: Well, today songs are picked and programmed by our program director, except for the Sunday Morning Gospel Show on Big Country 99.5, where the listeners and I pick the songs. And to be a DJ today, you have to be on social media — something that wasn’t around 40 years ago. In addition, you must be active in the community and interact with listeners moreso than the old days. COVID-19 has prevented a lot of that, but with social media, you can still interact with the listeners. There is still somewhat of a mystique about a radio DJ today but not as much as in the past.
Michaels: We are nothing like the guys on “WKRP” or the movie “FM” or “Play Misty for Me.” Most of the DJs I know and work with love the radio business because it is different every day. Everything changes in our business — not always for the better, but it evolves all the time. In the early days we did have “option” songs in our format clocks and the opportunity to play requests, but as the “science” progressed and music research entered the radio biz, we let the audience make music choices based what they told us. DJs still do request “shows.” but, for the most part, the music is chosen by whatever demo you are trying to attract to your station. Folks that call stations or make requests on Facebook are “active” listeners and are not the norm. Passive listeners are in the majority and don’t really participate like active listeners.
Stone: Personality separates DJ from DJ. Those who make efforts to do that are not the stereotypes.
Parker: It seems like nowadays you are just a machine doing what the particular program directors tell you what to do or whatever. In my days in radio, you had to use your common sense and you pretty well had the opportunity to make your own decisions. That’s what I had the opportunity to do, and I did it until the end of my career in radio and never was forced by anybody else to do this or do that or to play this or play that.
If you could pick one song that means something to you, what song is that and why?
Stone: “We are the World” and “I’d like to Teach the World to Sing (in Perfect Harmony)” have meaning because those are times when artists came together for mankind, showing unity and trying to unite the listeners all over the globe!
Myers: Being the musician and music fan that I am, picking just one is impossible. I will say that the songs that have grown in meaning to me are ones where the writer was trying to do some good or pass on a helpful message — songs like Fleetwood Mac’s “Don’t Stop” and Boston’s “Peace of Mind.” I like it when people use their powers for good. Everybody should.
Bernard: I always kind of go to a personal favorite, whether it’s something I got an opportunity to play or not, but I’m a huge Bob Marley fan. I think the song “War” is probably at the top of my list because it’s a song that seems to resonate for generations based on the words that were used in the song. The song is basically taken from a speech made by a political leader that he turned into a song. And the way he made it into a song is very unique and special, and I think it resonates with me forever.
Michaels: That’s tough for me. I like almost everything from Sinatra to Metallica.
Jefferies: “Neon Moon,” Brooks and Dunn. I love this song because it captures the essence of a country bar, dance floor, railroad tracks, hope, love, tears and heartbreak. You couldn’t ask for more from a country song.
Parker: I think probably a song that would mean more to me than anything else was “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones. It is real life. ... That’s the real thing. And I always liked to play the real thing. Regardless of what song it is, it really means something, and that song told the whole story from beginning to end.
