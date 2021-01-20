Behind the music: Tulsa disc jockeys tackle questions about their profession for National DJ Day

Michaels: We are nothing like the guys on “WKRP” or the movie “FM” or “Play Misty for Me.” Most of the DJs I know and work with love the radio business because it is different every day. Everything changes in our business — not always for the better, but it evolves all the time. In the early days we did have “option” songs in our format clocks and the opportunity to play requests, but as the “science” progressed and music research entered the radio biz, we let the audience make music choices based what they told us. DJs still do request “shows.” but, for the most part, the music is chosen by whatever demo you are trying to attract to your station. Folks that call stations or make requests on Facebook are “active” listeners and are not the norm. Passive listeners are in the majority and don’t really participate like active listeners.