Barron Ryan releases 'First of Its Kind' album; McKnight Center begins performance season

Tulsa pianist and composer Barron Ryan, recently named by Smithsonian Magazine as “One of Ten Innovators to Watch in 2021,” is debuting his first full-length album of original compositions.

“First of Its Kind” features two four-movement works — a dance suite called “Suite Thing” and the Sonata in B-flat major, nicknamed “Magic City.” Both works display Ryan’s eclectic musical influences, which range from classical to calypso.

“I wanted to show audiences that all styles can get along,” Ryan said. “So I used the influence of artists like James Brown, Elton John, and Sam Cooke to write classical music. It should feel familiar to modern listeners while including delightful surprises along the way.”

The Sonata in B-flat was the work that prompted Chamber Music Tulsa to commission Ryan to compose a work as part of that organization’s commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which also caught the attention of Smithsonian Magazine.

The recording will be available on all major digital streaming platforms and through the artist’s website, barronryan.com.

Ryan will publish these compositions and recordings in the public domain, allowing their unlimited use without royalties.