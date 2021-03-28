Barron Ryan releases 'First of Its Kind' album; McKnight Center begins performance season

Tulsa pianist and composer Barron Ryan, recently named by Smithsonian Magazine as “One of Ten Innovators to Watch in 2021,” is debuting his first full-length album of original compositions.
“First of Its Kind” features two four-movement works — a dance suite called “Suite Thing” and the Sonata in B-flat major, nicknamed “Magic City.” Both works display Ryan’s eclectic musical influences, which range from classical to calypso.
“I wanted to show audiences that all styles can get along,” Ryan said. “So I used the influence of artists like James Brown, Elton John, and Sam Cooke to write classical music. It should feel familiar to modern listeners while including delightful surprises along the way.”
The Sonata in B-flat was the work that prompted Chamber Music Tulsa to commission Ryan to compose a work as part of that organization’s commemoration of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, which also caught the attention of Smithsonian Magazine.
The recording will be available on all major digital streaming platforms and through the artist’s website, barronryan.com.
Ryan will publish these compositions and recordings in the public domain, allowing their unlimited use without royalties.
“No one had to pay Bach or Beethoven for the rights to use their music, and their careers turned out all right,” he said. “I want other artists to take my work and turn it into something different and wonderful without having to ask for permission.”
McKnight Center begins performances
The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on the Oklahoma State University campus in Stillwater opens its 2021 season with performances by Canadian Brass on March 28 and Pink Martini on April 1.
The center has worked with artists to offer shorter, multiple performances to allow for social distancing within the center’s 1,098-seat auditorium.
Canadian Brass will perform on Sunday, March 28, at 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., and Pink Martini will perform on Thursday, April 1 at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. All seats are sold out, but it will be possible to view the performances in the center’s outdoor plaza, which is equipped with a 32-foot LED screen and a surround-sound system.
Free tickets are available for the simulcasts of each performance, but reservations are required. To reserve tickets: 405-744-9999, mcknightcenter.org.
Signature Symphony virtual concert
The next chamber music concert by the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College will be curated by Alejandro Gómez Guillén, one of the finalists for the orchestra’s music director position.
The virtual concert will be 7 p.m. Friday, April 2. Tickets to access the concert are $10, and available at signaturesymphony.org.
Musicians from the Signature Symphony will be featured in two works: the Trio for Brass (trumpet, horn and trombone) by the contemporary American composer Lauren Bernofsky; and the Quintet in F-sharp Minor for Clarinet and Strings by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, the British-born composer whose success around the turn of the 20th century earned him the nickname “The African Mahler.”
