Author of 'Cleopatra,' 'The Witches' wins 2019 Helmerich Award

Upending those myths is one of the things Schiff enjoys about her work.

“People are shocked to discover that Cleopatra was neither an Elizabeth Taylor lookalike nor even good-looking,” Schiff said. “That can surprise even more than does the fact that she spoke nine languages.

“It’s unsettling to have our assumptions overturned,” she said. “Since most of us take what we know of the (Salem) witch trials from Arthur Miller, we have a few misconceptions on that front, too. You would never know from ‘The Crucible’ that men could be witches, too, and that five were hanged for witchcraft in 1692.”

“The Witches” was written well before the rise of the #MeToo movement, but Schiff has been a bit surprised at how this story of the effect that a group of teenage girls had on a society has taken on added resonance in today’s society.

“I would not have anticipated seeing the words ‘witch hunt’ in the news on a daily basis when I began — or for that matter published — the book,” Schiff said. “There were a few resonant parallels. The communities in which the panic took off felt that evil angels had descended upon them and were on the lookout for more. They began to point fingers left and right. It was difficult not to think of 9/11.

“And misinformation flew about fast and furious in 1692; an oral culture turns out to bear a remarkable similarity to an internet one,” she said. “Both feed on indelible rumor; neither has much use for truth. The internet turns out to be a brilliant tool for sowing mass hysteria. There is no better way to broadcast a zombie apocalypse.”

James D. Watts Jr. 918-581-8478 james.watts@tulsaworld.com Twitter: watzworld

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.