Fulton Street Books will host its first virtual author event when it presents educator and scholar Andre Perry in a discussion with store owner Onikah Asamoa-Caesar about his new book, “Know Your Price: Valuing Black Lives and Property in America’s Black Cities.”
The event will be at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7. To register for the event: schusterman.zoom.us/webinar/register
Perry is a fellow in the Metropolitan Policy Program at Brookings and a scholar-in-residence at American University. His academic writings have concentrated on race, structural inequality and urban schools.
“Know Your Value” examines the historical effects of anti-Black racism on cities and how we can shift the way we understand Black worth — intrinsic personal strengths, real property and traditional institutions — to better build Black prosperity in those cities.
Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Perry has documented the underlying causes for the outsized number of coronavirus-related deaths in Black communities, showing how certain forms of social distancing historically accelerated economic and social disparities between Black people and the rest of the country.
Perry also mapped racial inequities in housing, income and health to underscore how policy discrimination makes Black Americans more vulnerable to COVID-19.
His research has spotlighted the struggles of Black businesses as they await federal relief from COVID-19’s economic impact, how college campus closings put housing-insecure students at risk during the pandemic, and the potential loss of Black teachers as a result of an impending recession.
