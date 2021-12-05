ATC stages 'Carol'; Signature Symphony presents 'Christmas in Tulsa'

The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge returns in American Theatre Company’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” opening Friday, Dec. 10, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

This will be the 44th annual production for this original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story, adapted by ATC founding member Bob Odle, with songs composed by Richard Averill.

The cast of more than 30 performers will be led once again by Karl Krause as Scrooge, the miserly moneylender who has no time, nor any feeling, for the Christmas holiday until he is visited by a series of spirits, beginning with the chained ghost of his late business partner, Jacob Marley.

Laurie Carlson directs the production, which returns to the Tulsa PAC’s Williams Theatre after last year’s pandemic-related hiatus.

Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 15-18 and 20-23; and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $22-$38. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com

‘Christmas in Tulsa’