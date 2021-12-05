ATC stages 'Carol'; Signature Symphony presents 'Christmas in Tulsa'

The timeless tale of Ebenezer Scrooge returns in American Theatre Company’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” opening Friday, Dec. 10, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
This will be the 44th annual production for this original musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ iconic ghost story, adapted by ATC founding member Bob Odle, with songs composed by Richard Averill.
The cast of more than 30 performers will be led once again by Karl Krause as Scrooge, the miserly moneylender who has no time, nor any feeling, for the Christmas holiday until he is visited by a series of spirits, beginning with the chained ghost of his late business partner, Jacob Marley.
Laurie Carlson directs the production, which returns to the Tulsa PAC’s Williams Theatre after last year’s pandemic-related hiatus.
Performances are 7:30 p.m. Dec. 10-11, 15-18 and 20-23; and 2 p.m. Dec. 12 and 19 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $22-$38. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com
‘Christmas in Tulsa’
After nearly two years of virtual concerts and live events in unusual venues, the Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College returns to its home stage for the holidays.
The orchestra’s annual “Christmas in Tulsa” concert will take place Saturday, Dec. 11, at the VanTrease PACE, 10300 E. 81st St.
Vocalist and producer Scott Coulter will return as guest artist and will be joined by contestants from the orchestra’s “Tulsa Sings!” competitions, including winners Chiara Miller, Sam Briggs and Allison Walden. The program will feature such holiday classics as “Winter Wonderland,” “It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year,” and “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas,” along with songs featured in the popular films “Frozen” and “Polar Express.”
“It’s been exciting to find Christmas songs that perfectly suit each member of our Tulsa Sings! family,” Coulter said. “It’s a bit like finding the perfect present and wrapping it up with a big red bow which is our musical gift to you.”
Tickets are $35-$75. 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
‘The Elf on the Shelf’
The popular children’s book “The Elf on the Shelf,” which went from a self-published book to creating a new holiday tradition, is now a musical created by Sara Wordsworth and Russ Kaplan, part of the team that created the award-winning a cappella musical “In Transit.”
It will be presented 2 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Tulsa Theatre, 105 W. Reconciliation Way.
In order to keep tabs on which children have been naughty and which have been nice, Santa Claus sends out “scout elves” to watch over youngsters and report back to the North Pole. One particular scout elf takes it upon himself to help his new, human family remember the importance of Christmas cheer.
Tickets are $29.95-$84.95. tulsatheater.com.
The Grady Nichols Christmas Show
Tulsa’s smooth jazz saxophone master Grady Nichols will present “The Grady Nichols Christmas Show” 7 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 7, at the Mabee Center, 7777 S. Lewis Ave.
Joining Nichols will be vocalists including Andy Chrisman, Kelly Ford, Marry Cogan and Tony Mason for a concert of holiday music from some of the most popular modern holiday films, including “Elf,” “Scrooged,” “Home Alone” and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation.” Proceeds benefit ALS Patient Services Outreach.
Tickets are $25-$55. mabeecenter.com
‘Behold, a Star!’
The Council Oak Men’s Chorale returns to performing after a nearly two-year hiatus with the holiday program “Behold, a Star!” 8 p.m. Tuesday, and Thursday-Friday, Dec. 7, 9-10, at Fellowship Congregation Church, 2900 S. Harvard Ave.
The evening will include a number of holiday favorites, such as “We Need a Little Christmas,” “Santa Claus is Coming to Town,” “White Christmas,” “Do You Hear What I Hear,” “The Christmas Song,” and “Carols a-Round.” In addition to the choral works, various pieces will feature members of the chorale in solo and duet arrangements.
Tickets are $20. counciloak.org.
