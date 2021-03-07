'Assignment Tulsa' gives new perspectives on city

Last summer, members of a local organization called the Photographers of Tulsa Group began a contest in which members were tasked each month with creating unique images of various aspects of Tulsa — its people, its buildings, its iconic landmarks, its landscape.

The winning photographs from each of these monthly endeavors are now on display in a new exhibit, “Assignment Tulsa,” at the Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.

The contest, which took place between July and November 2020, resulted in more than 150 submitted images, with the exhibit made up of 49 photographs by 26 artists.

The themes chosen for each month’s assignment were “Tulsa Buildings” in July, “Tulsa Icons” in August, “Tulsa Parks” in September and “Tulsa People” in October. The November assignment was for any subject that “presented our city in some form or fashion.”

While the mission of the contest was to “showcase the many things that make Tulsa such a special place to live,” because of the time frame, some of the images also captured how the city dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and the activism for social justice that marked the past year.