'Assignment Tulsa' gives new perspectives on city

Last summer, members of a local organization called the Photographers of Tulsa Group began a contest in which members were tasked each month with creating unique images of various aspects of Tulsa — its people, its buildings, its iconic landmarks, its landscape.
The winning photographs from each of these monthly endeavors are now on display in a new exhibit, “Assignment Tulsa,” at the Gilcrease Museum, 1400 N. Gilcrease Museum Road.
The contest, which took place between July and November 2020, resulted in more than 150 submitted images, with the exhibit made up of 49 photographs by 26 artists.
The themes chosen for each month’s assignment were “Tulsa Buildings” in July, “Tulsa Icons” in August, “Tulsa Parks” in September and “Tulsa People” in October. The November assignment was for any subject that “presented our city in some form or fashion.”
While the mission of the contest was to “showcase the many things that make Tulsa such a special place to live,” because of the time frame, some of the images also captured how the city dealt with the coronavirus pandemic and the activism for social justice that marked the past year.
“As we all continue to deal with how the pandemic has turned life upside down, it’s important to be reminded through these unique photos just how special our city is and how fortunate we are to live here,” said Susan Neal, executive director of Gilcrease Museum. “‘Assignment Tulsa’ provides an extraordinary look at our city, its people and places, and we’re so fortunate as a museum to be able to share these works with the public.”
“Assignment Tulsa” will be on display through July 4.
To ensure the well-being of visitors, volunteers and staff, Gilcrease Museum is currently providing timed admission. Ticket reservations are required in advance of your visit. To reserve tickets: 918-596-2700, gilcrease.org.
Chamber Music Tulsa
Pianist Gilbert Kalish will be the featured artist in a special free virtual concert presented by Chamber Music Tulsa. The concert is from the archives of the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center’s “Front Row” series and will be available for viewing through Wednesday, March 10.
The program will include “Der Hirt auf dem Felsen (The Shepherd on the Rock),” a song cycle than Franz Schubert composed near the end of his short life; Brahms’ Quartet No. 3 in C minor for Piano, Violin, Viola, and Cello, which the composer later described as a musical expression of his love for the older Clara Schumann, wife of his mentor Robert Schumann; and a trio of songs from the early days of composer George Crumb’s career.
Joining Kalish in the Schubert work will be soprano Lisette Oropesa and David Shifrin on clarinet. Violinist Nicolas Dautricourt, violist Paul Neubauer and cello Torleif Thedéen will fill out the Brahms quartet, and soprano Tony Arnold will perform the Crumb songs with Kalish accompanying.
To access the performance, as well as program notes for the music being performed: chambermusictulsa.org.
Watch Now: Scene reporters give sneak peek of ‘ultimate pop culture quiz,’ talk restaurants
Meet the artists involved in the historic ‘Fire in Little Africa’ project