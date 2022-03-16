ASM Global doubles BurnCo, Farm Bar donations, raises total to $12,000

A fund-raising effort to support the fire-devastated businesses BurnCo and Farm Bar just got twice as nice thanks to a $6,000 donation from ASM Global.

After the fire, BOK Center and ASM Global Acts orchestrated a fundraising opportunity that take place during a Feb. 19 Eric Church concert at BOK Center. Attendees made donations and the total was rounded up to $3,000 by ASM Global Acts and BOK Center. Two local businesses, Aspen Electric, and Abundant Staffing Solutions, collectively matched the amount raised and contributed $3,000, bringing the total to $6,000.

Update: ASM Global recently chose to match the $6,000, upping the total to $12,000.

“Though we’re called ASM Global, we think locally in many, many ways,” Ron Bension, president & CEO of ASM Global, said. “Most importantly, ASM’s intention is to make a meaningful positive difference in the communities where we do business. Our ASM Acts program reflects just that -- our willingness to act in order to achieve tangible results in cities where we work and live.”

Donation proceeds will go to employees who lost their incomes due to the fire, according to a news release.

ASM Global Acts is ASM Global’s enhanced corporate social responsibility platform. The endeavor is a renewed and refocused commitment to global sustainability and equity. In addition to establishing a more centralized and intentional corporate social responsibility program, ASM Global is focusing its efforts on meaningful actions and measurable results at both the corporate and community levels.

