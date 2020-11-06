 Skip to main content
Arvest Winterfest moving indoors to BOK Center
Arvest Winterfest moving indoors to BOK Center

Winterfest

Chance Throop and son Grayson are shown in this 2017 photo from a past Winterfest. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World

 Ian Maule

Arvest Winterfest is returning to downtown Tulsa for a 13th year and — new twist — this time skating will be indoors at BOK Center instead of outdoors.

Presented with CommunityCare, Arvest Winterfest will begin Nov. 21 with 38 days to skate.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 16, according to tulsawinterfest.com. To help with social distancing, guests will need to go online to reserve a date/time to skate. Each reservation (credit card only) allows the skater 75 minutes of ice time once their ticket is scanned. Guests who don’t want to skate can still enter Winterfest for free.

Guests 10 and older will be required to wear a face covering at all times while inside the venue per city mandated requirements, except when actively eating or drinking.

Social distancing is being promoted to the best extent possible in all areas. When social distancing cannot be achieved, steps will be taken to install physical barriers.

Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facility. High touch point areas (such as door handles, elevator buttons, toilets and sinks) are treated with continuous and enhanced cleaning along with all occupied spaces.

Additional details will be announced.

