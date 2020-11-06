Arvest Winterfest moving indoors to BOK Center

Arvest Winterfest is returning to downtown Tulsa for a 13th year and — new twist — this time skating will be indoors at BOK Center instead of outdoors.
Presented with CommunityCare, Arvest Winterfest will begin Nov. 21 with 38 days to skate.
Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Nov. 16, according to tulsawinterfest.com. To help with social distancing, guests will need to go online to reserve a date/time to skate. Each reservation (credit card only) allows the skater 75 minutes of ice time once their ticket is scanned. Guests who don’t want to skate can still enter Winterfest for free.
Guests 10 and older will be required to wear a face covering at all times while inside the venue per city mandated requirements, except when actively eating or drinking.
Social distancing is being promoted to the best extent possible in all areas. When social distancing cannot be achieved, steps will be taken to install physical barriers.
Support Local Journalism
Hand sanitizing stations will be located throughout the facility. High touch point areas (such as door handles, elevator buttons, toilets and sinks) are treated with continuous and enhanced cleaning along with all occupied spaces.
Additional details will be announced.
What the Ale: NEFF Brewing OK Cider collaboration
Pawsitively adorable: Meet 57 adoptable dogs and cats looking for love
Teddy
Ariel
Mr. Frederickson
Sheba
Sable
Fisher
Toby
Spanky
Mr. Heckles
Little Mama
Oakley
Lemmy
Moscato
Cleo
Wallace
Millie
Giana
Sammie
Archie
Allan
Star
Tallulah
Nila
Dean
Samus
Brownie
Johnny
Bonnie
Percy
Coco
Carlos
Georgie
Sativa
Breezy
Harold
Lupen
Thelma
Pink Floyd
Buster
Diego
Dora
Eleanor
Jazzy
Boo
Thunder
Rocco
Samson
Shelby
Gypsy
Nash
Gizmo
Percy
Pudge
Delilah
Markie
Bruno
Buddy
Join a growing group of Oklahomans who believe in supporting local journalism
Broken Arrow man credits weight loss to 10,000 miles of dog walks
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!