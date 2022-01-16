Arts Scene: Young People's Creative Writing Contest begins Feb. 1

All entrants will be invited to the awards presentation 6 p.m. Friday, May 6. Featured speaker Nikki Grimes, winner of the Tulsa Library Trust’s 2022 Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature, will help present awards.

For more information: 918-549-7323, tulsalibrary.org/YPCWC.

‘The Sound of Music’

Theatre Tulsa’s production of “The Sound of Music,” the final creation of the legendary duo of Rodgers & Hammerstein, continues with performances at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Based on the memoir of Maria von Trapp, the musical is the story of a prospective nun who, before she is to take her final vows, is sent to serve as a governess for the seven children of a widowed Austrian naval officer.

She soon forms a bond with the children, using music to bring them together; this relationship captures the attention of Captain von Trapp, who finds himself drawn to her. But familial bliss is threatened as the rise of Nazi Germany threatens their lives.