Arts Scene: Young People's Creative Writing Contest begins Feb. 1

The annual Young People’s Creative Writing Contest from Tulsa City-County Library kicks off Feb. 1.
The contest is open to students ages 10 to 18, who live or attend school in Tulsa County, or have a non-resident Tulsa Library card.
Students may submit works in five categories:
Short story. Limited to 1,500 words.
Informal essay on a topic or issue giving your opinion or recounting a personal experience. Limited to 1,500 words.
Poetry limited to one poem of 300 or fewer words.
Short play 10 pages or less with featuring no more than six characters and three locations.
Comics/Graphic story. Entry must be a complete story, not a fragment of a larger work and limited to eight pages.
Each category will have three age divisions: ages 10 to 12, 13 to 15 and 16 to 18. Participants may enter one manuscript per category but may enter all categories within their corresponding age group.
Cash prizes are awardedin the following amounts: $100 for first place, $50 for second place and $25 for third place.
All entrants will be invited to the awards presentation 6 p.m. Friday, May 6. Featured speaker Nikki Grimes, winner of the Tulsa Library Trust’s 2022 Anne V. Zarrow Award for Young Readers’ Literature, will help present awards.
For more information: 918-549-7323, tulsalibrary.org/YPCWC.
‘The Sound of Music’
Theatre Tulsa’s production of “The Sound of Music,” the final creation of the legendary duo of Rodgers & Hammerstein, continues with performances at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Based on the memoir of Maria von Trapp, the musical is the story of a prospective nun who, before she is to take her final vows, is sent to serve as a governess for the seven children of a widowed Austrian naval officer.
She soon forms a bond with the children, using music to bring them together; this relationship captures the attention of Captain von Trapp, who finds himself drawn to her. But familial bliss is threatened as the rise of Nazi Germany threatens their lives.
Kara Staiger stars as Maria, with Mark Frie as Captain von Trapp. Two separate casts of young performers will alternate as the von Trapp family children throughout the run, which continues through Jan. 30.
Performances are 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 16, 23 and 30; 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 21; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 22; and 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Jan. 28-29; at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.
Tickets are $29.25-$47.50. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
