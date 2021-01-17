Arts Scene: Tulsa orchestra takes to the airwaves

Make an appointment with your radio for the weekend of Feb. 27-28, as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra will present a special concert in honor of Black History Month on KWTU (88.7 FM).

The concert was recorded live in the Tulsa PAC’s Chapman Music Hall and will feature works by three acclaimed African-American composers.

The orchestra’s principal violist, Jeffery Cowen, will be the soloist for Adolphus Hailstork’s “Two Romances for Viola and Strings.” Also on the program will be “Lightspeed” by Kevin Day and Serenade for Orchestra by the pioneering African-American composer William Grant Still.

The concert, conducted by resident guest conductor Daniel Hege, will conclude with Dvorak’s Symphony No. 9, “From the New World,” which was inspired by the Czech composer’s travels through the United States and the African-American spirituals and folk songs he heard during his journeys.

The concert will be broadcast at 8 p.m. Feb. 27 and 4 p.m. Feb. 28.

Signature Symphony’s Perspectives

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College features three of its musicians in solo performances in its first digital concert of the year, which premiered Jan. 14.