Of the three performers in choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa’s newest ballet, only one was allowed to improvise its part in the production.
That would be Cotton Ball, the fluffy white chicken that is at the center of the final section of “The Chicken and the Egg,” a short dance film featuring Tulsa Ballet dancers Maine Kawashima and Sasha Chernjavsky.
The film can be viewed on Tulsa Ballet’s social media platforms beginning Monday, July 27.
It’s the fourth short dance film that Ochoa has made in the weeks and months since the global coronavirus pandemic put an end to live performances.
“Some friends of mine — a Norwegian couple who were with the ballet in Oslo, Sweden — were retiring from dance,” Ochoa said. “They knew they couldn’t have a farewell performance, so they asked if I could create a duet for them, so that they could dance together one last time.”
That piece, “Where Do the Birds Go?” performed by Julie Gardette-Rousseau and Francois Rousseau, premiered in May.
Ochoa said she wasn’t happy with the original edit of the film and took over the task herself.
“I discovered that editing is very much like choreography,” she said. “Putting these films together gives me the same happy feeling I get when I’m working with dancers and finding the best way to tell the story.”
She has since created short dance films with performers from the Dutch National Ballet and New York City Ballet.
Ochoa got to know Kawashima and Chernjavsky earlier this year, as she worked with Tulsa Ballet for its production of her full-length ballet “Vendetta: A Mafia Story,” which was originally scheduled to premiere in March (the production is currently scheduled to open in October).
Ochoa took a virtual tour of the couple’s residence to select a place for the dance to be performed. The piece makes use of a table and chairs, as the couple — dressed all in black with their faces painted with white mime-like makeup — engage in a stylized, surreal competition over ownership of whatever object is between them.
“I found this music (by Chopin) that reminded me a bit of silent movie music,” Ochoa said. “So that influenced the whole look of the piece.”
The objects over which the dancers compete originally started out as a glass of water, then an egg.
“I liked the idea of an egg, and as we talked about it, I said the logical progression through the three little acts I had planned, was that it should go from an egg to a fried egg to a chicken,” Ochoa said. “I said it almost as a joke, but Sasha said, ‘I know some people who have chickens.’ ”
Hence, the casting of Cotton Ball, who interacts with the two dancers in a manner that might best be described as cagily cooperative if somewhat alarmed and perplexed.
Ochoa has several other dance films in the works, including one with superstar ballerina Viviana Durante, who has been a guest artist with Tulsa Ballet, as well as dancers from other disciplines, such as breakdancing and flamenco.
“Since the stage has been taken away from us — we hope for just a short time — I’m very happy to help provide a different stage for dancers with these films,” Ochoa said. “At least until we all can get back to the true stage.”
Heller Theatre Company wants to see your shorts
The Heller Theatre Company is accepting scripts for the 11th annual Heller Shorts Festival, which showcases original short plays by local and regional playwrights.
Scripts will be accepted through Aug. 31, with the plays chosen for production announced Sept. 6. The festival will be presented via the Zoom social media platform in October.
The title for this year’s festival is “Life in Boxes,” a reference to the boxes created by the computer screens through which people are living much of their lives in recent weeks and to the boxes we make of our homes in self-isolation.
Festival organizers said in a release, “We are interested in how conducting our lives in stay-at-home boxes has generated our creative responses and how the Zoom box is a tool for creative liberation, not a limit.
“We look forward to the challenges and opportunities the format provides for both the artists and the audience,” the statement said. “Playwrights are encouraged to think big, take risks, play with the form, and explore the unique possibilities of livestreamed ‘Zoom theater.’”
For a complete list of submission requirements and for more information, go online to hellertheatreco.com.
Featured video