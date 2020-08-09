Theatre Tulsa will reunite the cast of its 2019 production of Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” for the next installment of its online series “Magic Moments” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, on the company’s website, theatretulsa.org.
Cast members will share some of their favorite onstage and backstage moments from the production, as well as re-create some of the show’s highlights.
When the show debuted in January 2019, the Tulsa World praised the production’s ability to re-create some of the “Disney Magic” of the original.
“But,” the Tulsa World’s review stated, “truth be known, ‘Disney Magic’ is achieved not through special effects. It’s a product of effectively telling a compelling story about believable characters — no matter how fantastic those characters’ outer appearances may be.
“And it’s here that Theatre Tulsa’s production excels,” the review continued. “The characters are all true to their animated originals — they have to be for the show to deliver what it promises — but the zest the actors bring to these familiar roles enlivens them in unique ways and makes this equally well-known story seem as fresh as a newly picked rose.”
This is a special one-night-only “pay what you can” fundraiser for Theatre Tulsa. To register: theatretulsa.org.
Philbrook, Admiral Twin to show ‘Big Adventure’
The latest “Big Screen Bash,” where Tulsa icons the Philbrook Museum of Art and the Admiral Twin Drive-In collaborate for special film showings, will appeal to the kid in everyone.
“Pee Wee’s Big Adventure” is a 1985 film that brought Paul Reubens’ popular Pee Wee Herman character to the big screen and was the first feature film directed by Tim Burton, who would go on to helm such films as “Edward Scissorhands” and “Batman.”
The film will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13, at the Admiral Twin, 7355 E. Easton St. Tickets are $10 for adults, $6 for teens, and must be purchased in advance. To purchase: 918-748-5300, philbrook.org.
What starts Pee Wee off on his “big adventure” is the theft of his beloved bicycle, and his efforts to be reunited with the two-wheeled love of his life take Pee Wee across the breadth of the country.
When the film premiered, David Ansen of Newsweek called it “a live-action cartoon brash enough to appeal to little kids and yet so knee-deep in irony that its faux naivete looks as chic as the latest retro-fashions.”
Gates will open at 7:30 p.m. The film’s audio will be broadcast through an FM transmitter, and you must have a working FM radio to hear the movies. It is recommended that viewers bring a battery-powered FM radio to hear the movie.
Concessions will be available for purchase at the drive-in; no outside food or drink will be allowed.
Kendall Whittier Art Walk
The monthly Second Thursday Kendall Whittier Art Walk will be held from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 13. The Kendall Whittier neighborhood is centered around the intersection of Admiral Boulevard and Lewis Avenue.
To comply with CDC recommendations, artists will have their work on display in the windows of local businesses so the work can be viewed from outside. All guests are asked to wear masks and practice social distancing.
Some artists will be present for immediate purchases, while other items can be purchased online. Some artists will be participating in “art drops,” hiding individual pieces around the neighborhood for visitors to find.
Another contest involves the murals in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood. At 5 p.m., close-up images of three murals will be posted on the organization’s Facebook page. Those who are able to recognize and locate the murals from these hints can photograph it and post the image online using the hashtag #KWWallsGiveaway.
One name will be chosen for each mural to win a $100 gift card from a participating Kendall Whittier business.
