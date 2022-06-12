 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Arts Scene

Arts Scene: Tentacle Tribe wants you to see a 'Ghost'; Theatre West catches 'Hay Fever'

Tentacle Tribe

“Ghost,” a work by the Canadian troupe Tentacle Tribe, will close out the Summer Heat International Dance Festival.

 Courtesy, Vanessa Fortin

Choregus Productions will conclude its 2022 Summer Heat International Dance Festival with the Oklahoma debut of the Canadian dance company Tentacle Tribe.

Tentacle Tribe was formed in 2012 by Elon Hoglund and Emmanuelle Le Phan, whose work blends hip-hop, martial arts, street dance, Cirque du Soleil-style acrobatics and contemporary dance that allows them to experiment with intricate partnering, refined musicality and intense physicality.

The piece they will perform, “Ghost,” is set to an original score by Samuel Nadai that echoes the subtle pulse of respiration, just as the inhalations and exhalations of breathing sculpt the group’s gestures and movements to create everything from startling technical feats to dreamlike sequences.

The Vancouver Arts Review said of “Ghost,” when it premiered in 2018: “The choreography moves effortlessly between traditional contemporary movement to the more stylized martial arts to earthy hiphop to digital-inspired popping and waving.”

“Ghost” will be presented 8 p.m. Thursday, June 16, at Tulsa Ballet’s Studio K, 1212 E. 45th Place. Tickets are $30, with $5 student walk-up tickets available the day of the performance. To purchase: 918-688-6112, choregus.org.

‘Hay Fever’Described by the New York Times as “one of the most perfectly engineered comedies of the century,” Noel Coward’s “Hay Fever” recounts a quirky weekend at the English country home of the Bliss family, whose interpersonal relationships are anything but blissful.

Each of the family’s four members — all of whom are involved in some form of the arts — has invited a guest for the weekend. It doesn’t take long before flirtations amongst the assembled group become fodder for the Bliss family’s penchant for theatrics, and the guests come to the uneasy realization that their hosts might well be barking mad.

Theatre West, a newly formed company, will present “Hay Fever,” directed by Tommy Cummings, at its performance space, 4501 W. Edison St.

Performance are 7:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, June 17-18 and 24-25, 2 p.m. Sunday, June 19 and 26.

Tickets are $8-$15, and may be purchased at the door, or reserved by calling 918-417-0721. communitytheatrewest.com.

james.watts@tulsaworld.com

