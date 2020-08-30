Arts Scene: Symphony plays the field

Live orchestral music returns to Tulsa in a most unusual place, as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra opens its 2020-2021 season with "A Celebration of Beethoven" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.
The concert will feature legendary pianist Yefim Bronfman as guest artist performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3. Resident guest conductor Daniel Hege will lead the orchestra in the program, which will also include Beethoven's "Coriolan" Overture and the Symphony No. 7.
The concert will conclude with a fireworks display.
Tickets for the concert are $10 to $100. To purchase: tulsasymphony.org.
Keith Elder, executive director of the orchestra, said that holding the concert at ONEOK Field will allow for social distancing for musicians and audience members.
Masks will be required of all attendees, Elder said.
Patrons will be in the ballpark’s regular seating, with the orchestra performing on a stage set up near second base. Elder said the orchestra is working with one of the top sound engineers in the country to ensure that the orchestra will be heard clearly.
“The sound of the orchestra is incredibly important to us, and we’re going to make sure it’s the best it can be for these concerts,” Elder said.
Ryan & Ryan
Father-son piano duo Ryan & Ryan will present a virtual concert of music from the movies at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, on the duo's Facebook page.
Father Donald and son Barron will be performing music from the film version of the George Gershwin opera "Porgy & Bess," which was released in 1959 and is now considered a "lost" film, and the piano-forward Elmer Bernstein score of the adaptation of "The Firm," which co-starred Tom Cruise and Tulsa native Jeanne Tripplehorn.
The concert is free, but donations are encouraged. To purchase a virtual concert ticket, or to make a donation: ryanandryanmusic.com.
Max Major
Sunday is the deadline to register for the first of Theatre Tulsa's "In the Box" interactive theater events, which will feature mentalist Max Major.
Major, who is currently a contestant on the TV series “America’s Got Talent,” will star in the virtual event “Remote Control with Max Major,” to be presented live online at 7 p.m. Sept. 10-12.
Advance registration is necessary, as participants will be mailed a sealed package that they are to open when the show starts and which will contain prop items that are integral to the interactive portion of the event.
Tickets for the family-friendly event are $55 per household and can be ordered at theatretulsa.org.
Major will lead at-home audiences through a fully interactive journey to discover the power of virtual connection made possible through long-distance hypnosis and mentalism.
“I sat through a test run of the show, and I have to say, my mind was blown by what he was able to bring out of people,” said Theatre Tulsa Executive Director Jarrod Kopp. “Max will be watching the audience as well, so some viewers are going to become part of the show, the way an audience member might be brought onto the stage during a live show.
“I could also see some of the other people taking part in the show, and the families that were watching with me were having a ball. It’s really a show that appeals to all ages.”
