Arts Scene: Symphony plays the field

Live orchestral music returns to Tulsa in a most unusual place, as the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra opens its 2020-2021 season with "A Celebration of Beethoven" at 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave.

The concert will feature legendary pianist Yefim Bronfman as guest artist performing Beethoven's Piano Concerto No. 3. Resident guest conductor Daniel Hege will lead the orchestra in the program, which will also include Beethoven's "Coriolan" Overture and the Symphony No. 7.

The concert will conclude with a fireworks display.

Tickets for the concert are $10 to $100. To purchase: tulsasymphony.org.

Keith Elder, executive director of the orchestra, said that holding the concert at ONEOK Field will allow for social distancing for musicians and audience members.

Masks will be required of all attendees, Elder said.

Patrons will be in the ballpark’s regular seating, with the orchestra performing on a stage set up near second base. Elder said the orchestra is working with one of the top sound engineers in the country to ensure that the orchestra will be heard clearly.