Arts Scene: Signature Symphony's 'Christmas in Tulsa' goes online

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College’s annual holiday concert “Christmas in Tulsa” will be presented in a virtual form this year, which will be available for viewing beginning at 2 p.m. Dec. 13.
Streaming subscriptions to view the concert start at $10, and subscriptions will be available for purchase through Dec. 18. The concert will be available to watch for seven days following purchase, through Dec. 25.
The concert will feature the Signature Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Lauren Green, music director of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra and a member of Signature Symphony’s cello section.
The orchestra will be joined by the 2020 Tulsa Sings! winner, Chiara Miller, and the Signature Chorale Quartet in a program that includes timeless favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Joy to the World,” as well as a music medley celebrating Hanukkah.
Musicians and vocalists will be physically distanced on stage and cleaning protocols used to maintain the health and safety of those involved in the production.
“This beloved family tradition continues and can be enjoyed from the comfort of your own home and when convenient for your holiday schedule,” said Kelly Clark, dean of Visual & Performing Arts at TCC. “While we may be physically distant for now, the music still goes on. We invite you to join our music family this holiday season.”
The 2020-2021 Signature Symphony season, sponsored by TTCU Federal Credit Union, includes the Chamber Music Concert series and the Connecting the Dots series. Both are presented virtually, giving you a front-row seat to music and a guide through musical topics.
Signature Symphony has different streaming subscriptions ranging from $10 for a single event to $125 for the entire season. In addition, a $5 special single event rate is available for students, who email signature@tulsacc.edu using a school email address to request the code.
For more information: 918-595-7777, signaturesymphony.org.
