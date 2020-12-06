Arts Scene: Signature Symphony's 'Christmas in Tulsa' goes online

The Signature Symphony at Tulsa Community College’s annual holiday concert “Christmas in Tulsa” will be presented in a virtual form this year, which will be available for viewing beginning at 2 p.m. Dec. 13.

Streaming subscriptions to view the concert start at $10, and subscriptions will be available for purchase through Dec. 18. The concert will be available to watch for seven days following purchase, through Dec. 25.

The concert will feature the Signature Chamber Orchestra, conducted by Lauren Green, music director of the Bartlesville Symphony Orchestra and a member of Signature Symphony’s cello section.

The orchestra will be joined by the 2020 Tulsa Sings! winner, Chiara Miller, and the Signature Chorale Quartet in a program that includes timeless favorites such as “O Holy Night,” “Angels We Have Heard on High” and “Joy to the World,” as well as a music medley celebrating Hanukkah.

Musicians and vocalists will be physically distanced on stage and cleaning protocols used to maintain the health and safety of those involved in the production.