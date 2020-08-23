The McKnight Center for the Performing Arts, the new concert venue at Oklahoma State University in Stillwater, has postponed or canceled most of the events it had scheduled for 2020.
This includes most of the planned major events, including concerts by opera star Sarah Coburn and the Philadelphia Orchestra, as well as performances of “The Nutcracker” by Tulsa Ballet.
The decision was made as a means to continue keeping patrons, staff and performers safe in the midst of the current health crisis caused by the COVID-19 virus.
Mark Blakeman, Marilynn and Carl Thoma executive director of the center, said, “It’s never easy to postpone performances, but the new season will bring more joy when we are able to safely gather.
“Through adjustments like cleaning theater seats between performances, opening the house earlier and eliminating both intermission and concession sales, we hope to allow for a safe reopening of the center to our many valued patrons.”
The center plans to present three “socially distanced” concerts before year’s end. The Melodica Men, a pair of conservatory-trained musicians who have become internet sensations with their performances on the unique keyboard-wind instrument, are scheduled to appear Sept. 20, and pianist Jonathan Biss will conclude the cycle of Beethoven’s sonatas he began last season, with concerts Nov. 12-13.
For these concerts, tickets will be limited to 200 guests or fewer and sold in seating “pods” of two tickets per household, so that 6 feet of distance can be maintained between each seating pod.
Canceled events, such as the Chamber Music Festival, the touring production of the musical “Chicago” and the children’s concert “Potted Potter,” will likely be presented in a future season, but dates have not yet been finalized. Tickets will go on sale one month in advance of each event.
The remainder of the McKnight Center’s season will include:
Canadian Brass — Jan. 30
South Pacific — Feb. 4 and 5
Itzhak Perlman — Feb. 11
Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder — Feb. 27
Martha Graham Dance Co. — March 9
The Buddy Holly Story — March 12 and 13
Chris Botti — March 26
Pink Martini — April 1
William Wolfram: Solo Concert — April 18
STOMP — April 22 and 23
Lucas Ross and the Sugar Free Allstars — May 1
Silent Film with Live Organ Accompaniment by Peter Krasinski — May 14
Chanticleer — May 27
For more information, including ticket sales: mcknightcenter.org.
