Arts Scene: Opera legend Leona Mitchell to be featured on 'Tulsa Opera Live!'

As Dec. 17 will mark Beethoven’s 250th birthday, the chorale will celebrate the occasion by presenting the online premiere of the concert on its Facebook page.

The livestream will take place at 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17. To register and more information: tulsachorale.org.

‘Countdown to Chautauqua’

While the 2020 Tulsa Chautauqua had to be canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers for this popular summertime series of unique historical presentations are promising that the 2021 event will happen in some fashion — whether under the large tent on the grounds of the Tulsa Historical Society and Museum, as is traditional, or perhaps in some virtual way.

In the interim, Tulsa Chautauqua has begun a video series titled “Countdown to Chautauqua.” The first video is a two-part film on the history and development of the Tulsa Chautauqua and is available for viewing on either the Tulsa Chautauqua YouTube channel or its Facebook page. The second part debuts Sunday, Dec. 20.

Beginning in January, the series will present one of the scholars taking part in the 2021 Chautauqua to discuss a topic related to his or her historic figure that will not be covered in a planned workshop or as part of a lecture.