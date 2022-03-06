Arts Scene: Imani Winds return to Tulsa

One of the most acclaimed and innovative ensembles in chamber music, the Imani Winds, will return to Tulsa for two concerts under the auspices of Chamber Music Tulsa.

The group will perform Saturday, March 12, and Sunday, March 13, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. The Saturday concert, held in the Westby Pavilion, will begin with wine and conversation with the artists at 7 p.m., with the concert beginning at 7:30 p.m.

The Sunday concert, held in the Williams Theatre, will be at 3 p.m., with a pre-concert lecture beginning at 2:15 p.m.

Since its formation more than 25 years ago, the Imani Winds has excelled at the standard chamber repertoire, as well as working with contemporary composers to create music that addresses the issues and ideas of today’s world.

Major projects have included the Legacy Commissioning project, which has created more than 30 works, from original compositions to arrangements of pieces such as Stravinsky’s “The Rite of Spring” and Holst’s “The Planets,” to broaden the possibilities of what a wind quintet can do.

In addition, the group has collaborated with jazz luminaries such as Wayne Shorter, Chick Corea and Paquito D’Rivera, whose work “Wapango” will be part of the Saturday program.

Also to be performed at the Saturday concert will be “Le Tombeau de Couperin” by Ravel, Elliott Carter’s Quintet For Winds, and “Gift of Life” from Derek Bermel’s “Wanderings,” along with Valerie Coleman’s arrangements of traditional spirituals and “Nkosi si ke Leli,” the South African national anthem.

The program for the Sunday concert will feature works by women composers, including Coleman’s “Umoja” and “Afro-Cuban Concerto,” Nathalie Joachim “Seen,” the Suite for Wind Quintet by Ruth Crawford Seeger, and “De Memorias Reena Esmail: The Light is the Same,” by Tania León.

Bassoonist Monica Ellis and oboist Toyin Spellman-Diaz are founding members of the ensemble; other members are Kevin Newton, French horn; Brandon Patrick George, flute; and Mark Dover, clarinet.

Tickets are $65 for the Saturday concert. To purchase: 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org. Admission to the Sunday concert is free, but seats should be reserved. To reserve seats: tulsapac.com.

Confess at Ok So Story Slam

The storytelling organization Ok So Tulsa will host its monthly Story Slam, 8 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.

The theme for this month’s event is “Confessions.” Anyone with a true story to share that involves some sort of confession is encouraged to take part.

Stories must be personal, and must be performed without script or notes. Storytellers are limited to five minutes to allow for as many stories to be shared as possible.

Audience members will select the most effectively told stories, with the best receiving a cash award.

Cost is $7. oksotulsa.com.

Philadelphia Orchestra at OSU

The internationally acclaimed Philadelphia Orchestra, led by principal guest conductor Nathalie Stutzmann, will make its lone Oklahoma stop on its current Midwest Tour to perform 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 10, at the McKnight Center for the Performing Arts on the campus of Oklahoma State University in Stillwater.

The program includes Missy Mazzoli’s “Sinfonia (for Orbiting Spheres),” along with the Violin Concerto No. 1 by Max Bruch, with concertmaster David Kim as soloist, and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 9.

The concert will also be something of a homecoming for a member of the orchestra’s French horn section, Ernesto Tovar Torres, who earned his bachelor’s degree from OSU in 2014.

Seating is limited; for tickets and more information: 405-744-9999, mcknightcenter.org.

