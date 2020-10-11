Arts Scene: Historical Society seeking memorabilia, memories for movie house book

The Tulsa Historical Society & Museum is preparing a new book that will explore the history of Tulsa’s long-gone movie theaters, from the downtown “movie palaces” such as the Ritz, the Orpheum, the Majestic and the Rialto to such “suburban” theaters as the Delman, the Will Rogers and the Continental.
To help in the creation of this book, the society is seeking any memorabilia people may have of these old theaters, as well as personal recollections of people who worked at, or otherwise frequented, these movie houses.
“Tulsa had such wonderful movie theaters, and now, sadly, most of them are gone,” said Steve Clem, who is writing the book with assistance from the Tulsa Historical Society. “Documenting these entertainment houses will serve as a catalyst for sharing personal experiences and help preserve the rich history of Tulsa’s movie theaters for future generations.”
“Tulsa Movie Theaters” will be published in late 2021 by Arcadia as part of its “Images of America” series. It will include photographs and information featuring the extensive and memorable history of movie theaters throughout the Tulsa area, from the earliest, silent-era film houses and glamorous movie palaces to drive-ins and multiplexes.
The museum also plans to host an exhibit based on the book to coincide with the publication.
Maggie Brown, director of exhibits for the Tulsa Historical Society & Museum said, “The museum’s mission is not only to collect and preserve Tulsa’s history for future generations but also to share those stories with the community. Interest in movie theaters has long made it a popular topic of programs and exhibits at the museum. This project provides another opportunity to share local history with Tulsans.”
Research has already uncovered more than 100 theaters in the Tulsa area, although some represent the same theater with multiple names. A number of early theaters also moved from location to location.
Anyone with memories, images or artifacts to share is encouraged to contact the museum by email at mbrown@tulsahistory.org or take the survey available on the museum’s website, tulsahistory.org/theaters.
Tulsa Symphony The Tulsa Symphony Orchestra returns Oct. 18 to ONEOK Field, 201 N. Elgin Ave., for its second concert of the season.
This is the second concert the Tulsa Symphony will present at the city’s baseball stadium, home to the Double-A Tulsa Drillers, and in keeping with the spirit of the setting, the program is titled “Triple Play.”
The orchestra’s concertmaster Rossitza Goza will be the soloist for the Scottish Fantasy in E-flat Major, Op. 46, by Bruch.
Also on the program is Mozart’s Overture to “The Abduction from the Seraglio” and Brahms’ valedictory Symphony No. 4 in E Minor.
Sarah Hicks, who serves as principal conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall with the Minnesota Orchestra and whose career has included working with ensembles and artists as diverse as the Chicago Symphony, the San Francisco Symphony, Sting and rap artist Dessa, will conduct the concert.
Tickets for this matinee concert, which will begin at 3 p.m., range from $10 to $85, and are available by calling 918-584-3645 or online at tulsasymphony.org.
‘Arts in the Air’ The Tulsa PAC’s “Arts in the Air” series of weekend outdoor concerts will feature one of the city’s most popular singer-songwriters and a pair of up-and-coming pop-rock duos.
Casii Stephan will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on the Williams Green, just east of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. The Minnesota transplant to Tulsa has gained a passionate following for her powerful voice and sensitive songwriting.
Her newest single, “Trapeze Artist,” was inspired after scrolling through her social feeds and seeing the highs and lows of humanity. “From finding love to accounts of racism, it’s all there and it makes one feel like a trapeze artist swinging back and forth,” Stephan said in describing the song. “It’s a growth process to know how to process all of this information and what to do with it and know what I can reasonably do in the community.”
The Blue Hues & And Then There Were Two will perform on the Williams Green at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17.
The Blue Hues, new to the Tulsa music scene, is the creative project of Wyatt Hargrove and Caleb Daniels, whose eclectic and nuanced pop music shows influences of such diverse artists as Queen, The Beach Boys and The Cardigans. The duo’s second album, “Marble Games,” is in production and is slated for a 2021 release.
And Then There Were Two is an acoustic Americana/Red Dirt duo known for its harmony-based and lyrically driven music, designed to leave the audience with an uplifted, feel-good vibe.
For more information: tulsapac.com.
Heller Shorts festival Heller Theatre Company opens its 40th season with the 11th annual Heller Shorts festival, which will be presented live via Zoom.
The limitations and possibilities of the Zoom format was made integral to this year’s festival, which is subtitled “Lives in Boxes,” and will include seven original short plays written specifically for digital performance.
“Our original plan for this year’s Shorts, which is typically held during the summer, had to be revised due to health and safety concerns related to COVID-19,” said Heller President Nick Lutke. “But resilience and adaptability have long existed as core traits of Tulsa and Heller Theatre, and our theater artists have eagerly embraced the unique opportunities presented by a live performance held via Zoom.”
In addition to this being the company’s 40th season, this year is the fourth year that Heller has been producing only original works, most of them by Tulsa playwrights. Over the 11-year history of the Heller Shorts, 78 short plays by 48 playwrights have been produced.
This year’s Heller Shorts will include “Househunter” by David Blakely, “The Scam Artist is Present” by Morgan Allen, “Every Eye Will See Him” by Quinn Blakely, “Close Encounters” by Bonny Hardgrove, “Stuck” by Dan Hitzman, “The Devil’s in the Details” by Icarus James and “It’s Just Zoom” by Donna Latham.
The plays will be presented one night only at 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 17. Tickets for the event are available on a “Pay What You Can” format, with a suggested donation of $15 per person. To purchase tickets: eventbrite.com.
For more information: hellertheatreco.com.
