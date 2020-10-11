Arts Scene: Historical Society seeking memorabilia, memories for movie house book

Also on the program is Mozart’s Overture to “The Abduction from the Seraglio” and Brahms’ valedictory Symphony No. 4 in E Minor.

Sarah Hicks, who serves as principal conductor of Live at Orchestra Hall with the Minnesota Orchestra and whose career has included working with ensembles and artists as diverse as the Chicago Symphony, the San Francisco Symphony, Sting and rap artist Dessa, will conduct the concert.

Tickets for this matinee concert, which will begin at 3 p.m., range from $10 to $85, and are available by calling 918-584-3645 or online at tulsasymphony.org.

‘Arts in the Air’ The Tulsa PAC’s “Arts in the Air” series of weekend outdoor concerts will feature one of the city’s most popular singer-songwriters and a pair of up-and-coming pop-rock duos.

Casii Stephan will perform in concert at 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, on the Williams Green, just east of the Tulsa PAC, 101 E. Third St. The Minnesota transplant to Tulsa has gained a passionate following for her powerful voice and sensitive songwriting.