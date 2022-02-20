Arts Scene: Catalyst Quartet features Black composers; Theatre Tulsa premieres 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning'

Odewale, an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Tulsa, focuses her research on the community’s trauma and triumph in its aftermath of the massacre. Herself a descendant of a Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, Odewale said, “Every time we talk about Greenwood, we want to highlight that this is a resilient community that has been here for generations and will continue to be here. Greenwood never left. We’re trying to disrupt the myth of Greenwood being destroyed in 1921, and that being the end of its story.”