Arts Scene: Catalyst Quartet features Black composers; Theatre Tulsa premieres 'Heroes of the Fourth Turning'

Chamber Music Tulsa will present the acclaimed Catalyst Quartet in a series of performances Feb. 25-27 that will celebrate music by composers who have been overlooked and sidelined in classical music, especially because of their race or gender.
The concert programs grew out of the ensemble’s current project, “Uncovered,” a multi-volume set of albums to be released on Azica Records that highlight the works of Black composers such as Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, Arkansas-born Florence Price and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson.
The quartet will also be performing works by two contemporary American composers, Libby Larsen and Jessie Montgomery, a former violinist with the Catalyst Quartet.
The ensemble’s credo, as stated on their website, is: “We believe in the unity that can be achieved through music and imagine our programs and projects with this in mind, redefining and reimagining the classical music experience.”
The Catalyst Quartet — violinists Karla Donehew Perez and Abi Fayette; Paul Laraia, viola; and cellist Karlos Rodriguez — will perform works by Price and Montgomery, along with arrangements of American folk songs, at its Friday, Feb. 25, concert, 8 p.m. at ahha Tulsa, 101 E. Archer St.
The Saturday Salon concert, 7:30 p.m. Feb. 26 at the Tulsa PAC’s Westby Pavilion, 110 E. Second St., will feature works by Coleridge-Taylor, Price and Perkinson.
The Sunday concert, 3 p.m. Feb. 27 in the Tulsa PAC’s Williams Theatre, will have an all-female program, with two works by Price, including her Quartet No. 2 in A Minor, as well as Montgomery’s “Strum” and Larsen’s “Sorrow Song and Jubilee.”
Chamber Music Tulsa requires proof of full vaccination to attend its concerts.
For tickets and more information: 918-587-3802, chambermusictulsa.org.
‘Heroes of the Fourth Turning’
Days after the white-supremacist riot in Charlottesville, four old friends gather for a reunion at their conservative Catholic alma mater in Wyoming. As the party stretches late into the night, they grapple with their beliefs and their place in the world, the conversation spiraling into spiritual chaos, clashing politics and furious debate that reveals the heart of a country at war with itself.
Will Arbery’s play, “Heroes of the Fourth Turning,” was a finalist for the 2020 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and the winner of the 2020 Obie Award for Playwriting.
Theatre Tulsa brings this witty and challenging play to Tulsa, as part of its 99th season.
The play takes its title from the Strauss–Howe generational theory, which describes a theorized recurring generational cycle in American history and global history. The characters see the “Fourth Turning” as a future war in which the strong and faithful will eventually rise from the ashes victorious.
“This show is an amazing piece of highly charged drama,” said Jarrod Kopp, executive director of Theatre Tulsa. “Although Theatre Tulsa is well-known for its larger musicals, we appreciate the opportunity to tackle more challenging work, too.”
Theatre Tulsa’s production is directed by Norah Sweeney and stars Kathleen Hope as Gina, Emily Peterson as Emily, Amanda Berry as Teresa, Robert Young as Kevin and Steve Barker as Justin.
Performances are 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Feb. 25-26 and March 4-5; 2 p.m. Sunday Feb. 27 and March 6, at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. Tickets are $24-$39. 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
OSU hosts Greenwood lecture
The McKnight Center at Oklahoma State University, as part of its National Geographic Live Speaker Series, will host Tulsa native and African diaspora archaeologist Alicia Odewale, who will talk about how archaeology can be used as a tool in the search for answers about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
The lecture, “Greenwood: A Century of Resilience, will be given at 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 24 at the McKnight Center, 705 W. University Ave. in Stillwater.
Odewale, an assistant professor of anthropology at the University of Tulsa, focuses her research on the community’s trauma and triumph in its aftermath of the massacre. Herself a descendant of a Tulsa Race Massacre survivor, Odewale said, “Every time we talk about Greenwood, we want to highlight that this is a resilient community that has been here for generations and will continue to be here. Greenwood never left. We’re trying to disrupt the myth of Greenwood being destroyed in 1921, and that being the end of its story.”
Masks are required for this event. For tickets and more information: 405-744-9999, mcknightcenter.org.
Featured video: