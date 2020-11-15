Arts Scene: ATC plans for drive-in 'Christmas Carol'

American Theatre Company canceled its traditional holiday production of its original musical version of “A Christmas Carol” earlier this year. But the company plans to spread some holiday cheer in an unusual way, with a filmed version of the play to be shown Dec. 18-19 and 22-23 at the Admiral Twin Drive-In, 7355 E. Easton St.
The production was filmed in high-definition with multiple cameras by the team at Aces High Studios.
The company is also continuing its “Spruce Up A Christmas Carol” campaign, raising funds to refurbish the show’s set, designed by Richard Ellis.
Tickets for “A Christmas Carol at Admiral Twin” are now on sale for $10-$15. To purchase and more information: americantheatrecompany.org.
Liggett Studios ‘Objets d’Art’
Liggett Studios, 314 S. Kenosha Ave., is hosting its annual “Objets d’Art” show and sale, with works by more than 50 local artists.
The exhibit will be open to the public from 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 15, and Nov. 21 and 5-9 p.m. Thursday and Friday, Nov. 19-20.
Steve Liggett originated this event in 1980, when he supervised the city of Tulsa’s art workshop at Johnson Atelier in Johnson Park. All works are priced below $250.
“It’s a way to get a unique gift of art for someone you love and to help support local artists so they may have a happy holiday as well,” Liggett said.
For more: liggettstudio.com.
Tulsa Ballet’s ‘Creations Reimagined’
The final livestreamed performance of Tulsa Ballet’s “Creations Reimagined” will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. The production features three world-premiere ballets by Ma Cong, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Yury Yanowsky that deal with the emotions produced by the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from the serious to the silly.
To purchase tickets: tulsaballet.org.
Joy Harjo’s ‘Stomp All Night’
U.S. Poet Laureate and Tulsa Artist Fellow Joy Harjo launches the first iteration of “Storefront,” a series of artistic interventions in local commercial spaces, presented by Tulsa Artist Fellowship, a project of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.
Harjo will have a text-based window installation at 217 E. Archer St. (just west of Made and Magic City Books) on display through Dec. 15.
“Here is where I recorded the final tracks of my new album, ‘I Pray for My Enemies,’ with producer Barrett Martin,” Harjo said in a statement. “The storefront art commemorates creativity set into place with the time, space and support afforded by the Tulsa Artist Fellowship. The words are the lyrics of one of the tunes, ‘Stomp All Night,’ a song which has its roots in form and content right here in the Tulsa area.”
Featured video
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!