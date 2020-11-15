Arts Scene: ATC plans for drive-in 'Christmas Carol'

“It’s a way to get a unique gift of art for someone you love and to help support local artists so they may have a happy holiday as well,” Liggett said.

Tulsa Ballet’s ‘Creations Reimagined’

The final livestreamed performance of Tulsa Ballet’s “Creations Reimagined” will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22. The production features three world-premiere ballets by Ma Cong, Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and Yury Yanowsky that deal with the emotions produced by the COVID-19 pandemic, ranging from the serious to the silly.

To purchase tickets: tulsaballet.org.

Joy Harjo’s ‘Stomp All Night’

U.S. Poet Laureate and Tulsa Artist Fellow Joy Harjo launches the first iteration of “Storefront,” a series of artistic interventions in local commercial spaces, presented by Tulsa Artist Fellowship, a project of the George Kaiser Family Foundation.

Harjo will have a text-based window installation at 217 E. Archer St. (just west of Made and Magic City Books) on display through Dec. 15.