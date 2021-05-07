Wynton Marsalis will join Tulsa Symphony to present 'All Rise' at BOK Center

Phil Armstrong, project director of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission, which is co-sponsoring this event, said, “We are so grateful to have Wynton Marsalis and the Lincoln Center Jazz in Tulsa for the Centennial. Processing tragedy and trauma is complex. For me, music has always been an emotional outlet, and I hope this experience provides just that to Tulsans during this important week of remembrance, resilience and hope.”

Keith C. Elder, Executive Director of the Tulsa Symphony Orchestra, added, “We are glad to bring this moving work and these internationally recognized artists to the Tulsa community to commemorate the tragic events of 1921. It will be an evening where the power of music will be used to unite and heal our community."

Marsalis was the first artist ever to win Grammy awards in the same year in the jazz and classical categories. As a composer, he has written music for his own ensembles, as well as scores for dance works by such choreographers as Peter Martins and Twyla Tharp, and he earned the 1997 Pulitzer Prize in music for his oratorio, "Blood on the Fields."