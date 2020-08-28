WriterCon conference to offer in-person and streaming workshops

WriterCon, the annual writers conference presented by best-selling author William Bernhardt, will take place as scheduled, Sept. 4-6 at the Skrivin Hotel in Oklahoma City.

However, Bernhardt said that the workshop sessions will also be live-streamed for those who might not be comfortable taking part in the in-person event.

"I believe we are the only writers conference that has not cancelled in 2020," Bernhardt said. "Many people plan to attend in person. But I understand that some are reluctant to go out, and now they don’t have to.”

Bernhardt added that the more than 60 conference sessions will be posted online after the conference, and will remain available for two weeks after the conference concludes.

WriterCon will feature presentations from authors, agents, publishers, and experts in the book world,covering all aspects of writing and publishing. The keynote speaker is Christopher Vogler, nationally acclaimed author of "The Writer’s Journey," recently reissued in a 25th anniversary edition.