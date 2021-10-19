World Stage Theatre to stage 'Legend of Georgia McBride'

A down-on-his-luck Elvis Presley impersonator discovers a new way to channel his abilities at wearing sequined outfits and lip-syncing to songs in the comedy "The Legend of Georgia McBride," which will be presented by World Stage Theatre Company Oct. 21-24 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St.

Performances are at 8 p.m. Thursday-Friday, Oct. 21-22; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 23; and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 24.

Written by Tony Award-winning playwright Matthew Lopez, "The Legend of Georgia McBride" is the story of Casey, who has been plying his trade in a rundown bar in a Florida backwater town. When a drag show bumps him from star-billing to bartending, Casey — whose lackadaisical attitude toward such adult things as making a living vex his long-suffering and pregnant wife, Jo — decides to try his hand at performing in drag.

The New York Times wrote of the original 2015 production, "There’s as much richly catty humor here as in a full season of 'RuPaul’s Drag Race,' along with some clever pop-culture gags — 'The Sound of Music' joke alone is worth the price of admission."

"The Legend of Georgia McBride" is directed by Jeremy Stevens and features Bryson Pahakoa, Alyssa Brown, Travis Guillory, Darren Martin, Mark Ingham and Jeffery L. Jimenez.

Tickets are $15-$25. Call 918-596-7111 or visit tulsapac.com.

