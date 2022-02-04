World Stage Theatre Company's 'Zulu' a tragic song of racism, injustice

Jacob Zulu (Chaston Fox) is already in custody for the crime of planting a bomb in a South African shopping mall on Christmas Eve. The fact that he has already confessed to being the lone culprit, and subsequently refuses to say anything else, makes the job of his defense lawyer, Mr. Frankle (Chris Williams), all the more difficult.

As Jacob’s trial progresses, it serves as the springboard for a series of flashbacks: Jacob’s conversion to Christianity at the behest of his minister father; his first encounter with South African police and their violent over-reaction to a group of students gathering to pray; his subtle recruitment to become part of the then-outlawed African National Congress; and finally coming face-to-face with the brutality and horror of systemic racism taken to its terrible extremes, which becomes Jacob’s breaking point.

Fox does an exceptional job of portraying Jacob; he is rarely off stage over the course of the play’s nearly three-hour running time, but he handles the character’s shifts — from stoic prisoner to desperate runaway, from young man in love to someone overwhelmed by anger and hate, grief and remorse, in equal measures — extremely well.