World Stage Theatre Company's 'Zulu' a tragic song of racism, injustice

It can only be a sad song.
We learn at the very start that the song to be shared is one about someone for whom “the good news” about the end of apartheid — the entrenched racism that was the rule of law in South Africa — came too late.
Such a one is Jacob Zulu, the teenage son of a minister whose experiences as a young Black man in South Africa with the oppression, violence and terror of the apartheid regime slowly transform him into someone capable of committing an act of terrorism.
World Stage Theatre Company has created an impressive production of “The Song of Jacob Zulu,” directed by the company’s artistic director, Kelli McLoud-Shingen, which opened Jan. 27 at the Tulsa PAC.
And “song” is very much an important part of this play, written by South African playwright Tug Yourgrau, and based on an actual incident. Yourgrau collaborated with the vocal ensemble Ladysmith Black Mambazo to create the songs and choral interjections that run throughout the course of the action.
A quintet of vocalists, led by Justin Daniels, serve as a kind of Greek chorus to the events that unfold — commenting on the action, giving voice to the conflicted ideas and emotions that roil through the main character’s mind, providing moments of pure harmony in a society so viciously divided.
Jacob Zulu (Chaston Fox) is already in custody for the crime of planting a bomb in a South African shopping mall on Christmas Eve. The fact that he has already confessed to being the lone culprit, and subsequently refuses to say anything else, makes the job of his defense lawyer, Mr. Frankle (Chris Williams), all the more difficult.
As Jacob’s trial progresses, it serves as the springboard for a series of flashbacks: Jacob’s conversion to Christianity at the behest of his minister father; his first encounter with South African police and their violent over-reaction to a group of students gathering to pray; his subtle recruitment to become part of the then-outlawed African National Congress; and finally coming face-to-face with the brutality and horror of systemic racism taken to its terrible extremes, which becomes Jacob’s breaking point.
Fox does an exceptional job of portraying Jacob; he is rarely off stage over the course of the play’s nearly three-hour running time, but he handles the character’s shifts — from stoic prisoner to desperate runaway, from young man in love to someone overwhelmed by anger and hate, grief and remorse, in equal measures — extremely well.
Williams is very good as the counselor Frankle, who hopes that an understanding of the forces that set Jacob on his twisted path will keep him from the gallows. Troy Knauls and La Tisha Lucas are convincing as Jacob’s forceful father and longsuffering mother, and Josiah Parks is equally convincing as Jacob’s friend Fumani, as well as the fanatical ANC officer who sends Jacob out to commit his final, fatal act.
Obum Ukabam makes a indelible and fearsome impression as Itshe, who attempts to frighten Jacob away from the path he is following with graphic tales of life in South African prisons.
Daniels and the chorus members — Sincere Grant, Victor Grimes, Cornelius Johnson, Nash McQuarters and Victor Muse — are wonderful from start to finish. Much of their singing is done a cappella, yet the harmonies and sense of ensemble were razor-sharp, a testament to music director Brian Jones’ fine work with the group.
“The Song of Jacob Zulu” contains dialogue and songs in English as well as Afrikaans, the Dutch-based language of many white South Africans, and isiZulu, the language of the Zulu people of the country. A handout with the translations is available, but the cast embodied the emotions contained in the words each language that the gist of what was being said was never in doubt.
“The Song of Jacob Zulu” continues through Feb. 6 at the Tulsa PAC, 110 E. Second St. For tickets: 918-596-7111, tulsapac.com.
