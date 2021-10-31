Wonka actor relies on 'pure imagination' in touring production

When Cody Garcia first encountered the world Roald Dahl created in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” it wasn’t all snozzberries and fizzy-lifting drinks.
“I remember seeing the original movie and it just terrified me,” Garcia said. “I had nightmares about the scene where Violet Beauregard turned into a blueberry. Some time later, my parents took me to a stage production, and I started crying at the blueberry scene.
“To make things even worse,” Garcia said, “at the end of the show, the actress who played Violet didn’t come out to take a bow. I found out later that she had a second gig, and left the theater before the show finished to get to her other job in time. But at the time, I must say that it didn’t sit well with me. My parents said I was pretty unhinged at the time about Violet’s safety.”
Garcia is now on the other side of the footlights, inhabiting the role of Willy Wonka in the national touring production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which will open Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC, presented by Celebrity Attractions.
The musical is one of several shows that were planned for Celebrity Attractions’ 2019-2020 season, and were rescheduled when the COVID-19 pandemic forced all touring productions to shut down.
Garcia said the tour had run for about four months before it was put on pause. Tulsa is the fourth city the company will visit on a tour that is scheduled through the summer of 2022.
“It turns out coming back to this show was a lot harder than I thought it would be,” Garcia said. “I remember thinking, ‘I can’t believe I did this for years without stopping.’ It was a bit like having to go from zero to 120 miles an hour in seconds, and it just felt insane. I was so glad when we finally got through with the rehearsal process, because now we can just focus on doing our job, and doing the show.”
The show itself is based on the classic novel by Roald Dahl, about a young boy from a poor family who wins the chance to tour the legendary, mysterious factory of Willy Wonka, creator of the most incredible confections to satisfy a sweet tooth.
The 1971 film version, retitled “Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory,” starred Gene Wilder as the eccentric chocolatier, and included songs written by Anthony Newley and Leslie Bricusse, including “The Candy Man” and “Pure Imagination.” While the film wasn’t a huge hit upon its original release, it quickly became a cult hit with the advent of home video.
A second film version, which had been in the works since the 1990s, finally reached the screen in 2005, using the original title of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” with Johnny Depp playing Wonka.
The musical version now on tour includes the songs from the 1971 film, along with several new musical numbers written by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, whose works include the Tony Award-winning musical “Hairspray.”
Garcia isn’t terribly concerned by the fact that millions of readers and moviegoers may have unshakeable preconceptions about how Willy Wonka should be portrayed.
“Willy Wonka is lucky enough to live in a world created by Roald Dahl, where everything is exaggerated,” Garcia said. “When you get down to it, he’s not of this world — there’s a supernatural quality to him that is actually very beneficial to playing this character. Just consider some of the things Willy Wonka makes, like the fizzy-lifting drinks, or the little birds that sing on your tongue. You can’t imagine something like that in the real world, and even in the context of the story these things are pretty odd.
“So there is an element of mystery to Willy Wonka that makes him so much fun to play,” Garcia said. “I may pepper what I do on stage with bits that recall Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp, but for the most part the Willy Wonka people will see in this show is my idea of who this character is. And I hope the audience enjoys what I do as much as I enjoy doing it.”
