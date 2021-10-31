Wonka actor relies on 'pure imagination' in touring production

When Cody Garcia first encountered the world Roald Dahl created in “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” it wasn’t all snozzberries and fizzy-lifting drinks.

“I remember seeing the original movie and it just terrified me,” Garcia said. “I had nightmares about the scene where Violet Beauregard turned into a blueberry. Some time later, my parents took me to a stage production, and I started crying at the blueberry scene.

“To make things even worse,” Garcia said, “at the end of the show, the actress who played Violet didn’t come out to take a bow. I found out later that she had a second gig, and left the theater before the show finished to get to her other job in time. But at the time, I must say that it didn’t sit well with me. My parents said I was pretty unhinged at the time about Violet’s safety.”

Garcia is now on the other side of the footlights, inhabiting the role of Willy Wonka in the national touring production of “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory,” which will open Tuesday at the Tulsa PAC, presented by Celebrity Attractions.

The musical is one of several shows that were planned for Celebrity Attractions’ 2019-2020 season, and were rescheduled when the COVID-19 pandemic forced all touring productions to shut down.