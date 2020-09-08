Willard Stone Museum launches fundraiser to renovate new facility

The Willard Stone Museum in Locust Grove has launched a fundraising campaign to finance the renovations of the historic building in downtown Locust Grove that will be the museum’s new home.

One element of the campaign is an online raffle for a limited-edition bronze of Stone’s sculpture titled “Lucky Turtle.” The sculpture’s shell is decorated with other symbolic images: a rain cloud for prosperity; a mountain for strength; a turkey track, which stands for plenty of food; and a thunderbird, which is the carrier of unlimited happiness.

The sculpture, which measures 4 inches by 3½ inches by 1 inch, is valued at $1,500. Raffle tickets are $25, or five for $100, and can be purchased online at WillardStoneMuseumInc.com or by mailing a check to Willard Stone Museum, Inc. P.O. Box 833, Locust Grove OK 74352.

Deadline to purchase tickets is Nov. 6; the drawing will be held Nov. 10. In addition to the grand prize of the “Lucky Turtle” sculpture, some participants will be chosen to receive an original piece of turtle-shaped glass art made by Linda Stone Callery, Stone’s daughter and director of the museum’s board of directors.