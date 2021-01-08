Will Rogers Museum plans year of activities for 2021

The Will Rogers Memorial Museum in Claremore plans to host a year full of activities in 2021, beginning with the return of the museum's monthly Movie Night.

The museum's Movie Night is held on the final Friday of each month at the museum, 1720 W. Will Rogers Blvd. in Claremore, and will begin at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 29 with a double-feature of silent films starring the "Our Gang" troupe: 1926's "Telling Whoppers" and "Baby Brother" from 1927, which includes a cameo appearance by Oliver Hardy of the Laurel & Hardy team.

Laurel and Hardy will be featured at the Feb. 26 event, where the duo's "Country Hospital" and "Should Married Men Go Home?" will be shown.

Future Movie Nights will highlight some of the many films Rogers made during his career, as well as comedies starring Charlie Chaplin and Buster Keaton, short films directed by Hal Roach and the classic silent horror film "Nosferatu" for Halloween.

Other events that will be offered through the year include the monthly Barter Bash, held the second Saturday of the month beginning in April; and the museum's Lecture Series, which will be held May through September.

Tickets for all events must be obtained in advance so that social distancing can be maintained, and the theater is thoroughly cleaned after each use.