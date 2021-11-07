Wild at Art heads south

Cost to take part in the event is $29, which includes a copy of “The Sentence.” (For those who would prefer having their copy of the book mailed to them, instead of picking it up at the store, the cost is $35.) To register: magiccitybooks.com.

Greenwood Gallery

The Greenwood Gallery, 10 S. Greenwood Ave., will host a new exhibit by Tulsa Artist Fellow Marlon Hall titled “#Inagardennotagraveyard.”

The exhibit, which opened with a launch party Friday, was created to offer a counter-narrative to the idea that Tulsa is defined by the tragedy and destruction of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.

“Tulsa is not a gravesite. Tulsa is a garden,” Hall said in a statement. “Communities that are heritage-rich and resource-poor can forget the greatness of the past. This makes it hard to imagine the present and future visions.”