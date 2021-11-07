Wild at Art heads south

Birds tend to fly south for the winter, and the Tulsa-based animal rescue and rehabilitation group Wing-It Tulsa is following that example. For the first time, Wing-It Tulsa will host its annual fundraising event “Wild at Art” at the Glenpool Conference Center, 12205 S. Yukon Ave.
The event will be open to the public from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov 13.
More than 35 vendors will be selling their wares, which will encompass turned wood items, one-of-a-kind jewelry, handmade ceramics, wildlife and nature photography, paintings and drawings from all media, holiday ornaments, unique foods and more. There will be an auction for certain items, and special gift baskets will be available for purchase.
Wing-It Tulsa is an all-volunteer organization that works to rescue and rehabilitate all manner of wildlife, with most of the participants spending their own money — as well as hours of time — to help restore injured and orphaned creatures back to their natural habitat.
‘Boxcar/El Vagón’
Telatulsa, the local theater company dedicated to presenting works that deal with the Latinx experience, and Living Arts of Tulsa will present “Boxcar/El Vagón,” a play by Silvio Gonzalez, 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 7 and 14, and 7:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at Living Arts of Tulsa, 307 E. Reconciliation Way.
Gonzalez’s play dramatizes the daily, often deadly, attempts by Latinx people to migrate into the United States through a story of five men willing to risk everything they have for the possibility of a better life north of the border.
Directed by Lupita Carmona, the play features Joe Perez, Juan Hernández, Manuel Gaytán, Eduardo Mora, Lindsay Bills, Eduardo Saucedo and Eduardo Carmona.
Tickets are $20-$25. eventbrite.com.
Louise Erdrich & Ann Patchett
Louise Erdrich, whose novel “The Night Watchman” was awarded the 2021 Pulitzer Prize for Fiction, will take part in a special virtual conversation with fellow award-winning novelist Ann Patchett, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 9. The event is presented by Magic City Books of Tulsa.
The event will center on Erdrich’s most recent novel, “The Sentence,” which details a year in the life of a recently paroled woman who lands a job at a Minneapolis bookstore that is haunted by the ghost of its most obnoxious customer, while the city around her explodes in the wake of the murder of George Floyd.
Patchett, whose novels include “Bel Canto” and “The Dutch House,” is uniquely suited to discuss this book with Erdrich. In addition to their literary careers, both writers own independent bookstores.
Cost to take part in the event is $29, which includes a copy of “The Sentence.” (For those who would prefer having their copy of the book mailed to them, instead of picking it up at the store, the cost is $35.) To register: magiccitybooks.com.
Greenwood Gallery
The Greenwood Gallery, 10 S. Greenwood Ave., will host a new exhibit by Tulsa Artist Fellow Marlon Hall titled “#Inagardennotagraveyard.”
The exhibit, which opened with a launch party Friday, was created to offer a counter-narrative to the idea that Tulsa is defined by the tragedy and destruction of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre.
“Tulsa is not a gravesite. Tulsa is a garden,” Hall said in a statement. “Communities that are heritage-rich and resource-poor can forget the greatness of the past. This makes it hard to imagine the present and future visions.”
The exhibition will feature work by ethnographic poets Jerica Wortham and Kode Ransom, filmmaker Brandon Wade, along with that of other local social sculptors and musicians to create an evolving display that will “take visitors on a journey where seekers, storytellers, healers and change-makers will create Tulsa’s new narrative for all African Americans directly impacted by the burying of a horrific history,” according to a statement.
Regular hours for the Greenwood Gallery are 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Sunday. For more: thegreenwoodgallery.com.
