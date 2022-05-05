What to expect at Bob Dylan Center in Tulsa: 'Holy grail' archives, stories behind the songs

Steven Jenkins points to a display of three small, spiral-bound notebooks that a casual visitor to the Bob Dylan Center might easily overlook.

The pocket-sized books are part of a display devoted to the creation of one of Dylan's best-known songs, "Tangled Up in Blue," one of the tracks on the landmark 1975 album "Blood on the Tracks."

"These are kind of the 'holy grail' for fans of this album," said Jenkins, executive director of the Bob Dylan Center. "For a long time there were stories about these notebooks, that contained different versions of the lyrics for songs on the album, but no one knew what happened to them."

Then, one turned up at the Morgan Library in New York City — exactly how it got there, Jenkins said, is the source a number of other stories.

The other two, it turns out, had been in the Bob Dylan Archives all along and were discovered after the treasure trove of more than 100,000 items was purchased by the George Kaiser Family Foundation in 2016 and brought to Tulsa.

"So we have all three here together for the first time," Jenkins said.

But the notebooks are not simply on display. The contents have been digitized to be displayed on a small, book-shaped screen, so that visitors can in effect watch how Dylan crafted this sprawling song about love, loss, memory and time.

It also sums up what Jenkins said is the mission of Bob Dylan Center — to celebrate the spirit of restless creativity through the life and work of an individual artist.

"People often refer to Bob Dylan as a genius, and I agree with that," Jenkins said. "But that word can give people the impression that all these great songs just emerged from his brain fully formed.

"One of the great things this center shows is how far from the truth that is," he said. "Items like these notebooks show us that it often took a lot of work to get a song into the shape that satisfied him. We can see the lines rewritten, the passages crossed out, the doodles in the margin. It really give you an insight into what was going through his mind at that time."

The Bob Dylan Center will officially open to the public Tuesday, May 10, following a weekend full of special events and concerts that featured such artists as gospel legend Mavis Staples, poet and songwriter Patti Smith and singer-songwriter Elvis Costello.

The physical center was created by the renowned architectural and exhibit design firm Olson Kundig, led by design principal Alan Maskin. It was designed to provide visitors with an immersive, multimedia experience that not only provides an overview of all that is contained within the Bob Dylan Archives, but also will give visitors the chance to explore aspects of Dylan's life, career and influences in as much detail as they wish.

"When we began working on the center, the designers spoke of 'skimmers,' 'swimmers' and 'divers,'" Jenkins said. "The skimmers are people who may not know that much about Dylan, other than he's the guy with the nasally voice who wrote songs for the Byrds and other groups.

"The swimmers are the sort of visitors who are more familiar with Dylan's work, and they kind of bop around the space, because their attention is caught by something over here, or over there," he said. "Then there are the divers, who want to get to the depths of everything, and who could easily spend the entire day here, looking and listening and experiencing all that we have.

"So the center was designed to give the best possible experience to everyone," Jenkins said.

Visitors are greeted upon entering the center by a wall emblazoned with a quote from Dylan: "Life isn't about finding yourself or finding anything. It's about creating yourself and creating things." Next to the stairs that lead up to the reception desk and museum shop is a 16-foot metal sculpture by Dylan.

A photo from the session that produced the cover of "The Freewheelin' Bob Dylan" album has Dylan pointing the way into the main portion of the center, which begins with a multimedia room that presents a 12-minute collage created by Jennifer LeBeau of film excerpts of Dylan talking about his life that will be be shown on screens around the room.

In the center of the room are three displays that evoke Dylan's major means of expression: a replica of the piano Dylan once owned, a notebook, and a typewriter. From each of these object pages of sheet music, typewritten lyrics, and handwritten notes rise up and swirl overheard.

The Columbia Records Gallery is the largest space on the first floor, and includes six exhibits that explore the creation and legacy of six songs that span Dylan's career.

"We asked ourselves what kind of story did we want to tell, and what materials did we have to tell that story well," Jenkins said. "It's a way to show off the treasure trove we have of items that really explore the stories behind these well-known songs."

The display for the song "Chimes of Freedom," for example, includes what Mark Davidson, curator of the Bob Dylan Archives, said is the earliest example of Dylan's lyrics in the collection, written on stationery from the Waldorf-Astoria hotel in Toronto.

The other songs in the gallery given this treatment include "Like a Rolling Stone," "Jokerman," "Not Dark Yet," and "The Man in Me."

The gallery also includes a chronology of Dylan's life, created by author and critic Sean Wilentz, that breaks down Dylan's biography into nine eras.

Throughout these galleries are what Jenkins calls "touch points," that connect visitors to additional audio information through iPhone-like devices. One touches the device to the orange emblem on the touch point to activate the content, which can be anything from recorded interviews to rare performances of classic songs.

The space also includes a giant jukebox with more then 160 records, curated by Elvis Costello, that includes Dylan songs, as well as tunes by artists who influenced Dylan and artists influenced by him.

Dylan's influences are further explored in the "Listening Booths," designed to resemble such rooms in record shops, where people who listen to albums and singles before buying them.

A recreation of a studio mixing board in the Church Studio gallery will give visitors the chance to "listen in" on recording sessions for five different Dylan tracks, and be able to manipulate the playback to isolate individual instruments and voices.

U.S. Poet Laureate Joy Harjo, who also will serve as the center's first artist-in-residence, has curated the "Reading Room," where visitors of all ages can page through books by and about Dylan, as well as other writers Harjo thought appropriate.

The staircase that leads to the second level is lined with enlarged contact sheets from a photo session Dylan did with noted photographer Lisa Law, who happened to be visiting the center during the Tulsa World's advance tour. One of Law's photos from this session also is the backdrop for the center's unique donor wall display.

The second floor includes the "Creators Gallery," which will be where temporary touring exhibits will be shown. The first is "Jerry Schatzberg: 25th & Park," showcasing some of the noted photographer and film maker's portraits from the 1960s of people such as Faye Dunaway, the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, and dancer and actress Carmen de Lavallade.

It also features the "Archive Wall," which Davidson said was designed to provide visitors with a sense of the depth and breadth of the archives — from the metal contraptions that Dylan used to hold harmonicas as he played guitar bags of fan mail, from items associated with the "supergroup" the Traveling Wilburys to memorabilia from his "Shot of Love" album and tour that featured Tulsa musicians Steve Ripley and Jim Keltner.

"It's really a way of telling 100 different stories through objects," Davidson said. "The harmonica racks, for example, we included because one critic described the harmonica as 'Dylan's second voice.'

The archive wall also has interactive screens that let visitors learn more about each display.

"The whole idea is that this is a place where the visitor can participate," Jenkins said. "We didn't want this to be a place where you passively look at objects and move on."

And, Jenkins and Davidson said, the Bob Dylan Center will, like a rolling stone, gather no moss.

"We have a great many objects, and a great many stories we can tell with those objects," Jenkins said.

