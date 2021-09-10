What the Ale: Wild Brew 2021 has been postponed

The Sutton Avian Research Center's Wild Brew has postponed this year's event. It was scheduled for Saturday, November 13th at the Cox Business Center.
Here is their statement.
Dear Friends and Supporters,
Unfortunately, we have decided to postpone Wild Brew 2021 that was scheduled for Saturday, November 13th. After consulting with our local committee and city partners, we have concluded that hosting a large indoor event is not in the best interest of our community right now. For updates please see our website: wildbrew.org. We appreciate your support and look forward to “flocking together” again in 2022 at the Cox Business Center for the GREATEST PARTY EVER HATCHED!
