What the Ale: TCC exhibit showcases artwork of Oklahoma beer labels

We have come a long way in how we look at beer. The beer label used to be the company logo and what kind of beer it is. Now, artists are creating artwork that catches your eye.
This fall, Tulsa Community College celebrates some of our local breweries’ labels with an in-person exhibition at the Thomas K. McKeon Center for Creativity, 910 S. Boston Ave., and online through Nov. 30.
To open the show, TCC held a forum with representatives from local breweries: Marshall Brewing Company, Prairie Artisan Ales, Cabin Boys Brewery, American Solera and Heirloom Rustic Ales. They discussed the process that goes into designing the labels and why they do what they do.
“This is a showcase of the art and design that five of Tulsa’s favorite breweries have on their cans. We are helping elevate the art into a form where more people will be able to appreciate it because they are doing incredibly innovative things,” said Annina Collier, Dean for the Center For Creativity, Tulsa Community College.
The diversity of Tulsa’s breweries isn’t just in their styles of beer but also in their labels. From whimsical to earthy, they all have their unique styles.
Colin Healey started doing beer labels when he teamed up with his brother Chase Healey at Prairie Artisan Ales. Chase now owns American Solera, and Colin is the artistic director of Prairie. Prairie is based in McAlester and can be found in about 25 states and about the same amount of countries worldwide. His process for making labels starts with the name of the beer, then he just creates. He says it usually takes him a week to produce one.
“I’ll take the name and then just kind of whatever strikes my fancy, as far as the visual identity of that product,” said Colin Healey. “We try to do things that are whimsical and fun and invite the consumer to interact with the product, whether it’s just looking at the label and turning it over, passing it among friends and family, like, oh, look at this! I like to include interactive elements to the beer, whether it’s a word search or some sort of puzzle. I kinda think back to cereal boxes creating some interaction with our consumers and just having fun with it.”
Lisa McIlroy is Cabin Boys Brewery’s art director. She is the wife of brewmaster Austin McIlroy. She starts making their labels as hand-painted watercolor illustrations, then scans them and adds other elements digitally.
“It’s a really fun gig for me because the cool thing about craft beer art is there really aren’t a whole lot of rules,” Lisa McIlroy said. “I wanted it to be my own flavor as an artist, which I think is a little bit of a whimsical illustrative style but also incorporate the themes of the great outdoors and things that we’re passionate about through our beer-making at the brewery. Part of the process is drinking the style of beer and thinking about it. It’s also an open conversation with the brewers about what the purpose is behind that style.”
Wes Alexander is the director of marketing and sales for Marshall Brewing Co. and has been part of the brewery since it started operations in 2008.
Brewmaster Eric Marshall founded Marshall Brewing after he attended the University of Tulsa. While at TU, his roommate was artist Erik Hunter. Hunter has been the artist for most of Marshall’s labels.
“For Marshall Brewing Co., we put a lot of thought into how we convey our brand to consumers and that means how you can find our product on the shelf in a crowded marketplace. We really look to convey a regional image, something that you can identify if you’re from Oklahoma, and our brand and the style of the beer. The label is telling the story of Marshall Brewing Co. and also giving you a quick and concise way to see what brand and what style you’re buying,” Alexander said.
Chase Healey of American Solera and animator/illustrator Joe Cappa have collaborated on projects for 25 years. This year, the Sundance Film Festival and numerous other organizations have recognized Cappa’s work for his animated short “Ghost Dogs.”
“A lot of times, there is just an idea or a joke or something we’re trying to portray in the label,” Chase Healy said. “And it’s easy when you know your artist pretty well to get there with the concept, but we don’t really play by a lot of rules artistically. So sometimes it’s pretty easy because anything goes. And I think that’s how our brand operates; the opportunity to present a new idea to create a new concept is what drives our brand and what drives me creatively.”
American Solera produces around a hundred different beers a year. That is a lot of labels.
“Even I make a label every now and again, but we need a lot, so we’re always brainstorming and always working on it,” Chase Healy said.
Heirloom Rustic Ales co-owner Jake Miller will celebrate the brewery’s fourth anniversary in the Kendall Whittier neighborhood on Nov. 17. They have worked with artist Jessica Roux since the beginning. Her artwork is about nature with lots of earthy tones and animals.
“Basically, the way that it works is I come up with this idea for a beer name and kind of a general theme, and I send that to her, and then she makes it sound like a good idea through the illustration. She spends two to three weeks usually and sends it back in, and it’s always perfect. We do mostly flora and fauna, and she has a kind of mystical add-on, almost like a naturalist drawing meets Tolkien. And I love it. I think it fits our brand perfectly,” Miller said.
If you can’t make the exhibit in person, it is online at tulsacc.edu.