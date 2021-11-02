What the Ale: TCC exhibit showcases artwork of Oklahoma beer labels

“I’ll take the name and then just kind of whatever strikes my fancy, as far as the visual identity of that product,” said Colin Healey. “We try to do things that are whimsical and fun and invite the consumer to interact with the product, whether it’s just looking at the label and turning it over, passing it among friends and family, like, oh, look at this! I like to include interactive elements to the beer, whether it’s a word search or some sort of puzzle. I kinda think back to cereal boxes creating some interaction with our consumers and just having fun with it.”

Lisa McIlroy is Cabin Boys Brewery’s art director. She is the wife of brewmaster Austin McIlroy. She starts making their labels as hand-painted watercolor illustrations, then scans them and adds other elements digitally.

“It’s a really fun gig for me because the cool thing about craft beer art is there really aren’t a whole lot of rules,” Lisa McIlroy said. “I wanted it to be my own flavor as an artist, which I think is a little bit of a whimsical illustrative style but also incorporate the themes of the great outdoors and things that we’re passionate about through our beer-making at the brewery. Part of the process is drinking the style of beer and thinking about it. It’s also an open conversation with the brewers about what the purpose is behind that style.”