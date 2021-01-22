Watch Now: Tulsa's Matt Bearden took early inspiration from famed artist Jerome Tiger

Artist Matt Bearden is a member of the Citizen Potawatomi Nation, and many of his paintings are inspired by the Osage culture that he saw around him growing up in Hominy.

What inspired him to create Native American art, he said, was admiring the work of Muscogee Creek-Seminole artist Jerome Tiger in a coffee table book at his home.

“Jerome Tiger is the man. He is the one who got me started on this journey,” he said.

Bearden studied graphic design at Northeastern State University in Tahlequah. He then attended the Institute of American Indian Art in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

He had his first sale when he was 17 or 18 and his first show in Hominy when he was 19, selling almost every one of this colored pencil drawings.

Bearden has won several awards for his work and has become a celebrated Oklahoma artist.