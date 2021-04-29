Watch Now: The Men Who Would be Scene

Related links
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!
The season will also feature a new ballet inspired by the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, created by choreographer Jennifer Archibald.
The museum is seeking the public's help in finding and returning the gray-and-tan tabby.
“Greenwood Overcomes” is Tulsa Opera's contribution to the citywide commemoration effort spearheaded by the concert’s co-producer, the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.
This is the first time the Kinsey African-American Art and History Collection has been shown in Oklahoma. Its debut is made possible by Gathering Place in collaboration with the Greenwood Cultural Center.
Tulsa native Cathy Venable, whose career as a pianist, conductor and vocalist has taken her from the University of Tulsa to Broadway, will be the guest artist for the Bartlesville Symphony’s final concert of the 2020-2021 season.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.