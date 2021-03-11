Watch Now: The Men Who Would be Scene: 70 years of Admiral Twin and two important Philbrook exhibits

The Admiral Twin is celebrating its 70th birthday. Check out this Sunday's Scene section for a story on the Tulsa landmark.
Philbrook will also open two new exhibits during spring break, both dealing with the African-American experience — “From the Limitations of Now,” a major exhibit by local and national artists, and “Views of Greenwood,” images by three Tulsa photographers of life in North Tulsa.
In their weekly video (see above), Scene writers Jim Watts and Jimmie Tramel discuss the Admiral Twin and the Philbrook exhibits.
