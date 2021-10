Christopher Westfall had a teacher tell his parents at the age of 6 that he was beyond his years as an artist and should really take more interest in the subject.

His parents were supportive, and from then on he planned on being an artist. It wasn’t until he met his wife, though, that he decided to make it a career and support his family full time by selling his art.

Westfall’s work has evolved from depictions of landscapes around Tulsa landmarks to more abstract paintings.

