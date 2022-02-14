Watch Now: Philbrook unveils new acquisition from the late 'queen of pop art' Marisol Escobar

A major work by one of the most influential pop art creators in the world is now part of the permanent collection of the Philbrook Museum of Art.
"Magritte II," a sculpture by the Venezuelan-American artist Marisol Escobar, was unveiled at the museum on Monday.
It is a signature work by "the most important pop artist you've never heard of," said Rachel Keith, the museum's deputy director for curatorial affairs, in announcing the acquisition.
Made primarily from pieces of wood with oil paint, plaster, cloth and an opened umbrella, the sculpture is an homage to the Belgian artist Rene Magritte, whose work was a major influence on Marisol, as she preferred to be known.
Magritte’s face is carved into one of the wood pieces in such a way that from certain perspectives it appears as if the face protrudes from the surface. The black paint that evokes an overcoat, the rounded top piece and the attached umbrella evoke imagery from some of Magritte’s most famous paintings, which placed men in overcoats and derby hats in surreal situations.
On the back of the sculpture, Marisol added another signature image: a simple self-portrait, a recognition of her own debt to Magritte’s art and influence.
The sculpture will go on public display Wednesday in the Dining Room gallery of the Villa Philbrook, across from the Library Room.
“I like having it in this gallery, because it plays off the small Picasso painting we have on display here,” Keith said. “But we put the sculpture on a dolly and rolled it around to other galleries, to see where best to place it, and it was fun to see how it worked in those rooms. So I have a feeling this fellow is going to be showing up in different places from time to time.”
Marisol, considered by some to be the "queen of pop art," is considered one of the most influential artists of the mid-20th century. Her work made use of found objects, reclaimed wood and other unusual materials to create whimsical, yet enigmatic figures that often dealt with extremely personal subject matter.
She came to prominence in 1957, when Leo Caselli selected her for a one-person show at his well-known New York gallery. That led to an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, and soon Marisol and her work were being featured in major mainstream publications such as Time and Glamour magazines, which played up the artist’s exotic beauty as much as the art she created.
Marisol, who died at age 85 in 2016, was both an influence and a subject of fellow pop artist Andy Warhol, who featured her in his film “The Kiss.” A recent exhibit at the Andy Warhol Museum in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, focused on Marisol’s influence on Warhol art.
Keith said the addition of Marisol’s work to the museum’s collection is important for many reasons.
“First of all, we have nothing like this in our collection,” she said. “And her work is so inviting and approachable that it can connect with so many other aspects of our collection, from Latinx art to mixed-media and assemblage works."
The Marisol sculpture is the latest in a series of acquisitions Philbrook has made in recent years. Many of these were funded in part through the Taber Art Fund, which was established with the $14.5 million the museum realized from the 2018 sale of an 18th-century Chinese vase that had been part of its collection.
These acquisitions are part of the museum’s mission to diversify its holdings and better reflect the Tulsa community. Among the more recent acquisitions are photographic portfolios by Larry Clark, Jason Lee and Don Thompson; items from the recent landmark exhibit “From the Limitations of Now”; Elaine de Kooning’s portrait of “Michael Sonnabend”; and Anila Quayyam Agha’s “Tear Drop.” Many of these new acquisitions are on display throughout the Villa Philbrook.