Watch Now: Philbrook unveils new acquisition from the late 'queen of pop art' Marisol Escobar

“I like having it in this gallery, because it plays off the small Picasso painting we have on display here,” Keith said. “But we put the sculpture on a dolly and rolled it around to other galleries, to see where best to place it, and it was fun to see how it worked in those rooms. So I have a feeling this fellow is going to be showing up in different places from time to time.”

Marisol, considered by some to be the "queen of pop art," is considered one of the most influential artists of the mid-20th century. Her work made use of found objects, reclaimed wood and other unusual materials to create whimsical, yet enigmatic figures that often dealt with extremely personal subject matter.

She came to prominence in 1957, when Leo Caselli selected her for a one-person show at his well-known New York gallery. That led to an exhibition at the Museum of Modern Art, and soon Marisol and her work were being featured in major mainstream publications such as Time and Glamour magazines, which played up the artist’s exotic beauty as much as the art she created.