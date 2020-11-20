 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Watch now: Pet portraits launched Matt Moffett's career

Watch now: Pet portraits launched Matt Moffett's career

{{featured_button_text}}

I have been a photographer at the Tulsa World for more than 20 years, and during that time, I’ve met a lot of people. Some of my favorite people are artists, and I wanted to start a project that highlights them and showcases some of their work.

Matt Moffett first knew he wanted to be an artist when he was an adjunct Spanish teacher at the University of Tulsa and his dog died. He wanted a way to memorialize his dog in a painting but couldn’t find anyone to do it for him. He decided to paint his dog himself.

Later, friends and family saw his painting and wanted him to paint their pets, too.

“I remember my first sale; it was to Susanne Bernard at The Bead Merchant. I painted a portrait of her shop dog, Leo. I walked into her store and told her I was painting portraits of dogs and she said, ‘Great, how much?’ And I proudly said, ‘$250.’

“She went to her purse and came back and paid me and said, ‘Now what?’ And I drew a blank. I hadn’t thought that far so I went home and came back after a few hours to do photos and interview her about Leo. That was more than 20 years ago.”

Moffett paints around 30 pet portraits a year but is in the middle of a large-scale project in Pryor, making sculptures and mosaics for a new shopping area called The District across from the MidAmerica Industrial Park.

Gallery: Tulsa-area pets in need of homes

 

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Staff Photographer

I'm a photographer who has been with the Tulsa World for more than 20 years. I interned at the Tulsa World and started working for the Tulsa World after graduating from the University of Kansas. Phone: 918-699-8813

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News