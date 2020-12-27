Watch now: Metal artist Chris Wollard goes big

Local metal artist Chris Wollard is known for his metal sculpted art cars around Tulsa. He’s also known for the spaceship that the Buck Atom Space Cowboy holds in his hands at the Buck Atom’s Cosmic Curios shop on Route 66.

He started his career as a set designer and then taught himself metal working before choosing to become a metal art sculptor.

“There is no reason to make a 20-foot robot, but when I go out and see people’s reaction and I know that I’ve touched somebody, that’s what keeps me going,” Wollard said.

He started doing public sculptures on a large scale mainly because he likes to add some fun into life for people. His background in set design got him interested in large sculptures because he likes the way they set a scene. He uses lighting to create an environment that isn’t really there.

“I think the technical and creative aspects of the art keep me going. There’s a lot of satisfaction in creating something that doesn’t exist,” he said.

